Kratos: Who Will Play The God of War In The Live-Action Series?

If you were a Playstation guy over an Xbox guy, then you must have played the God of War games. Let me just say that Kratos, the Spartan God of War, is without a doubt one of the greatest video game protagonists. It’s not really because he’s a heroic character, far from it. What makes this video game anti-hero so spectacular is the fact that he is one of the few video game characters who defined a generation. This bloody fun video game series showed us that not all protagonists can be good people at heart. For the case of Kratos, his main goal from day one was to avenge his family. In the first God of War, his whole quest was pursuing the killer of his family, his predecessor, the God of War, Ares.
All of you God of War fans know how the story goes. It is indeed a tragic story and it is one that, for a while, we thought ended in the death of Kratos. Eight years after the conclusion of the God of War trilogy, we got to see where his journey took him after he slaughtered the Gods of Olympus. Not only did Kratos survive his suicide attempt in the third game, but he eventually found his way to a totally different realm. That realm was the land of mortals, where the gods of Norse mythology were the ones being worshipped.
Now the 2018 God of War game gave us a very intriguing introduction to the realm of Norse mythology. We didn’t really get to interact with too many gods and other figures of Norse mythology, but what we did get to experience was exciting. Aside from the interactions, Kratos and his new son Atreus learned from several characters, most notably from Mimir, about the Aesir (gods) of this new realm. Unsurprisingly enough, it turned out the gods in this realm were just as bad as the Olympian gods Kratos faced in the original trilogy. That was expected, but we didn’t really get to fight very many Norse gods in the game, other than Baldur and Thor’s two sons, Magni and Modi.
With the next God of War sequel coming this year on the updated systems, we can expect to see some familiar Norse gods. Better yet, you can expect to fight them and probably kill them in typical Kratos fashion. We know that Thor will appear in the sequel and he’ll likely have a chip on his shoulder after Kratos fought and killed both of his sons. Atreus even killed one and I don’t think Thor will have any qualms about killing him out of revenge. Let’s not forget, Atreus is actually Loki, which technically makes him the younger brother of Thor. How will that play out in this sequel? I have no idea, but I can’t wait to find out.
Now we all love playing the God of War games, but I must know, will we ever get a God of War movie? Not a movie, but a live-action series on Prime Video. This is some exciting news, especially since the creators of The Expanse series will be helming the series. It looks like the new thing for video game adaptations these days is to make a series. We’re seeing it done for the Halo series, as well as the upcoming Mass Effect series. After seeing how successful certain shows like the Witcher series has become, I think a God of War series could be the best route. Although, I wouldn’t say no to a movie where we got to see Kratos go on a killing rampage for ninety minutes or so. How could any God of War fan say no to that?
If this God of War series is going to work, then their first step is to cast the right actor for the role. Casting Kratos is a real challenge. Out of all the video game protagonists in the history of video games, Kratos is notorious for not really being a hero, but being the enemy of the villains in God of War. I mean, he single-handedly committed mass genocide by killing all the Olympian gods. What’s worse is that he didn’t really seem to care, as long as he completed his quest for revenge. With that in mind, I do think the series needs to find an actor who can play a convincing anti-hero.
I have a few actors in mind, and yes, they are all big guys. In order to play Kratos, you need an actor who is big and has an intimidating look. What’s the first actor who comes to your mind? Some popular choices I’m hearing are the biggest and baddest guys in Hollywood you can think of. For instance, just imagine Jason Momoa or Dave Bautista playing the more recent version of Kratos we have seen. And that’s another thing I’m curious about this upcoming series. I think I would personally rather see the older, more “washed up” version of Kratos in the series over the younger one from the early games.
I do think the story of the new Kratos is more interesting than the younger, more vengeful Kratos. A lot of that has to do with the fact that he has a new son. While Kratos is trying to prepare him for the horrors of this new realm, he is fiercely protective of him and will bring out the old Kratos if he needs to. In other words, Spartan Rage. Speaking of that, which particular actor comes to mind when you hear angry shouting about Sparta? That wouldn’t be Jason Momoa or Dave Bautista, but an actor who has been in more hit-and-miss movies recently.
The actor I have in mind is Gerard Butler, the star of 300 and the Olympus Has Fallen trilogy. If we’re talking about his role as King Leonidas in 300, then we have to make a connection to God of War. And granted, that was when he was much younger. However, that doesn’t matter, because Gerard Butler is still just as intimidating, even without his chiseled 300 body. Just go watch movies like Den of Thieves and you’ll see what I’m talking about. And because of his age and experience playing violent anti-heroes, I believe that makes him the perfect candidate to play the aging Kratos for this series.
I must admit, I haven’t seen Copshop, but I’ve heard many good things about it. Based on what I have seen and heard about it, Gerard Butler once again plays that grizzled tough guy that speaks nothing but Kratos for me. Believe me, I will get to seeing that movie soon. Does anyone disagree about my choice? Who are some actors you have in mind to play Kratos? I still think Gerard Butler is a good choice, but whoever is hired, I’m very anxious to hear more news about the series.