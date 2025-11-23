Miley Cyrus: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Miley Cyrus

November 23, 1992

Franklin, Tennessee, US

33 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Miley Cyrus?

Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her evolving artistry and image reinventions. Her impactful work often fuses pop, rock, and country influences.

She first rose to public attention as Miley Stewart in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which created a profitable franchise. Her portrayal solidified her as a teen idol.

Early Life and Education

Born Destiny Hope Cyrus in Franklin, Tennessee, Miley Cyrus grew up with her parents, country star Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Her godmother is music icon Dolly Parton.

Cyrus took singing and acting lessons at the Armstrong Acting Studio in Toronto. She landed early acting roles in her father’s television series Doc and in the film Big Fish.

Notable Relationships

Miley Cyrus was married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, her co-star from The Last Song, from 2018 until their divorce was finalized in 2020. Their on-again, off-again relationship spanned several years before marriage.

Cyrus has no children. She has not publicly confirmed another relationship since her divorce.

Career Highlights

Miley Cyrus’s music career boasts chart-topping albums like Bangerz and Endless Summer Vacation. Her single “Flowers” broke streaming records and earned two Grammy Awards in 2024.

Beyond music, Cyrus starred in the popular Hannah Montana series, becoming a global teen idol. She also launched the Happy Hippie Foundation, supporting homeless youth and LGBTQ+ communities.

To date, Cyrus has collected three Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards, cementing her as an influential figure in pop culture.

