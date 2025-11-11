In 10 Years, Windowless Planes Will Give Passengers A Panoramic View Of The Sky

The Center for Process Innovation, a British technology research company, thinks they’ve got the next big step in aviation transportation figured out. They want to remove the windows from passenger planes and replace them with OLED touch-screens that extend along the plane’s entire length and display the view from outside through cameras mounted on the plane’s exterior.
According to them, windows are one of the greatest sources of unnecessary weight in passenger planes. Solid walls are stronger and allow the walls to be built thinner as well. The OLED screens that replace the windows would display the view outside and allow passengers to select entertainment and stewardess service.
The technology does have its detractors, however – some are concerned about light pollution inside the cabin, and the panoramic view probably won’t do much to help those who are afraid of flying.
More info: uk-cpi.com (h/t: mashable)
OLED screens along the plane’s length will show passengers the world outside
These touchscreens will show passengers information about their flight and let them order stewardess service
The screens will also enable internet and media access
CPI claims that the removal of all passenger windows will allow planes to be made with thinner, lighter and stronger walls
