10 Pop Stars Of The Early 2000’s If They Were Dolls, Made With Ai (13 Pics)

Ever since the recent beauty trend “Look what a doll I would be” took the internet by storm, I couldn’t resist creating a similar compilation that showcases beloved pop stars from the early 2000s.
Utilizing an AI generator called Restyle, I crafted an array of captivating images, immersing myself in a wave of nostalgia. How ecstatic I would have been to possess such a remarkable collection of dolls at my age of 8!
#1 Waka Waka Doll, The Embodiment Of Color And Shine
Shakira
Image source: restyleapp.net
#2 Doll Madonna, The Queen Of Pop, Looks As Stunning As Ever
Madonna
Image source: restyleapp.net
#3 The Doll Version Of Gwen Stefani, Complete With A Tattoo
Gwen Stefani
Image source: restyleapp.net
#4 Introducing The Rebellion And Charisma In The World Of Dolls – Piiiink!
Pink
Image source: restyleapp.net
#5 Guess Who’s Here? It’s Ken Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
Image source: restyleapp.net
#6 I Can Easily Imagine This Doll Singing “Sweet, Sugar, Candy Man”
Christina Aguilera
Image source: restyleapp.net
#7 Amazon Doll Britney With A Python
Britney Spears
Image source: restyleapp.net
#8 A Stylish Doll Straight From The 2000s – Rihanna
Rihanna
Image source: restyleapp.net
#9 Avril, Can The Doll Be Rock Style?
Avril Lavigne
Image source: restyleapp.net
#10 Whitney, The Doll With Elegance And Charm, Would Become My Favorite
Image source: restyleapp.net
#11 Take A Look At Baby Spice And Her Progressive Makeup
Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)
Image source: restyleapp.net
#12 Adding A Touch Of Ginger Spice Doll To The Mix
Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)
Image source: restyleapp.net
#13 The Posh Spice Doll Would Catch Everyone’s Eye
Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)
Image source: restyleapp.net
