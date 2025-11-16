10 Pop Stars Of The Early 2000’s If They Were Dolls, Made With Ai (13 Pics)

by

Ever since the recent beauty trend “Look what a doll I would be” took the internet by storm, I couldn’t resist creating a similar compilation that showcases beloved pop stars from the early 2000s.

Utilizing an AI generator called Restyle, I crafted an array of captivating images, immersing myself in a wave of nostalgia. How ecstatic I would have been to possess such a remarkable collection of dolls at my age of 8!

#1 Waka Waka Doll, The Embodiment Of Color And Shine

Shakira

#2 Doll Madonna, The Queen Of Pop, Looks As Stunning As Ever

Madonna

#3 The Doll Version Of Gwen Stefani, Complete With A Tattoo

Gwen Stefani

#4 Introducing The Rebellion And Charisma In The World Of Dolls – Piiiink!

Pink

#5 Guess Who’s Here? It’s Ken Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias

#6 I Can Easily Imagine This Doll Singing “Sweet, Sugar, Candy Man”

Christina Aguilera

#7 Amazon Doll Britney With A Python

Britney Spears

#8 A Stylish Doll Straight From The 2000s – Rihanna

Rihanna

#9 Avril, Can The Doll Be Rock Style?

Avril Lavigne

#10 Whitney, The Doll With Elegance And Charm, Would Become My Favorite

#11 Take A Look At Baby Spice And Her Progressive Makeup

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)

#12 Adding A Touch Of Ginger Spice Doll To The Mix

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)

#13 The Posh Spice Doll Would Catch Everyone’s Eye

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)

Patrick Penrose
