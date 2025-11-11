I Wake Up Early In The Morning To Create Frost Art

My frost drawings are drawn with rakes on morning frost and they last very short period of time. They depends on intensity of the sun and temperature. I like to create ephemeral LandArt installations, because I step into deep interaction with the nature and my inner self.
Ephemeral LandArt is by its very nature impermanent. Natural and organic materials are used to create works that will have a minimal impact on the environment and that will, over time, decay and return to the earth. LandArt works are dynamic and ever-changing, they alter their look and aspect with elements like sun, wind, rain and time. Eventually, photographs are the only permanent record that remains.
You can see more of my frozen works on my previous post.
More info: mihabrinovec.wix.com
Frozen fingerprints
Frozen fingerprints
The flow
Time line
Follow Us