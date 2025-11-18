From Bizarre To Hilarious: 50 Awkward Things People Thought They Could Sell Online

People often try to sell the most bizarre and hilarious items online, but it doesn’t stop there—they also charge outrageous prices. A prime spot to find these peculiar and overpriced listings is the subreddit r/DelusionalCraigslist.
From services like turning your ex’s street into a drag strip to a $5000 onion ring, they have a collection of some of the craziest Craigslist ads out there. So, whether you’re in the market for something intriguing or just looking for a good laugh, scroll down and enjoy these absurd internet marketplace ads. And be sure to check out our interview with jewelry designer Mridu Jain, who offers her insights on the quirky things that tend to sell well.
#1 Beware Of Log
Image source: PatPierce1916
#2 Delusional? Perhaps. Hilarious? Absolutely
Image source: notstephanie
#3 Life Is A Highway
Image source: allets27
#4 It’s Cursed As Hell, And Made Me Laugh So Hard
Image source: brain-in-meat-vessel
#5 Pay Me So I Can Spy On You All Night!
Image source: thebunnywhisperer_
#6 Any Wealthy Women Want To Take Me Shopping ? Nothing Gay!
Image source: TheDotCommunist
#7 Home Sweet Home
Image source: 420247Tye
#8 I Checked Her Other Listings, She Is Not Joking
Image source: Case52ABXdash32QJ
#9 This $400k House
Image source: PandaBearSuruNo
#10 Can I Interest You In Some 28 Year Old Home Canned Veggies From A Stranger’s Garage?
Image source: notstephanie
#11 Didn’t Know Pvc Sheets Were A Thing, To Me These Look Like Garbage Bags $80
Image source: itsMineDK
#12 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This Monstrosity
Image source: isuckusuckweallsuck1
#13 “Probably Needs A Battery”
Image source: Dr_Death_Defy99
#14 I Love The Artists Who Sell Work On FB Marketplace
Image source: Illustrious-March-55
#15 What’s Inside The Box?
Image source: nautical1776
#16 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This
Image source: TinyResponsibilityII
#17 On FB
Image source: Matitzzz
#18 Just Cooked On A Sunday Evening
Image source: karraec
#19 Will The Seller At Least Help Dig It Out?
Image source: Chiropteran_Egg
#20 Totally Worth It
Image source: kakapoopoopeepeeshir
#21 The Most Delusional Post I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Nick44e
#22 I Mean, It’s Only $4500
Image source: JLLIndy
#23 Is This A Thing Now? Selling Used Fake Nails?
Image source: amytn54
#24 A Used Cardboard Box For $100
Image source: reddit.com
#25 $100…. Per Hour?!
Image source: Duckspying
#26 High Quality Portraits
Image source: kaytay3000
#27 This Has To Be Money Laundering, Right?
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Still Has A Lot Of Life!
Image source: Drewcifixion
#29 Pay Me To Haul Off My Mosquito Love Pit
Image source: OdoyleRuls
#30 I’m Sorry What
Image source: bethanyrandall
#31 For Sale: My Chore
Image source: mellowmongeese
#32 I’m Pretty Sure This Ship Has Already Sailed And Sunk
Image source: dukesinatra
#33 Is This Delusional Or Fairly Priced?
Image source: Tennis2026
#34 The Word “Vintage” Always Multiplies The Value
Image source: LemonPartyWorldTour
#35 Recent Find
Image source: astudyinbloodorange
#36 Thanks, Obama
Image source: pter0dactylss
#37 These Lease-To-Own Companies Are Something Else. $2,500 For A Playstation VR2 In Payments Or You Can “Save” By Paying Cash For “Only” $1,500. They Retail For $550
Image source: ClassyRedneck
#38 Batteries? What Are Those?
Image source: military-gradeAIDS
#39 $5000 For A Dirty Shoe
Image source: anNonyMass
#40 “Cash Only, No Refunds”
Image source: moonwalkingskin
#41 Ah Yes 1500 For A S****y Laptop. Great Deal
Image source: natanaru
#42 What A Steal
Image source: TechnicalCucumber196
#43 Rice Cooker For Sale. Near Mint. Maybe If That Means It Includes Minty Colored Mold
Image source: big-ol-kitties
#44 Buy My Massive 12 Year-Old TV For The Same Price As A New One
Image source: butchqueennerd
#45 Another Case Of People Thinking Disney VHS Tapes Have Value
Image source: x3PlusChemistry3010
#46 Do A Few Thousand Dollars Worth Of Work And You Can Keep The Wood!!! What A Deal!
Image source: Bison8488
#47 I’m Genuinely Curious If This Is Delusional Or Reasonable?
Image source: roblee8908
#48 Saling His Couch
Image source: sparksfan
#49 Saw This For Sale In My Area, I Hope It’s A Joke. But, I’ve Seen Similar Posts On Our Local FB Groups So Hard To Say
Image source: TourDeChonk
#50 Totally Normal And Not Weird Activity
Image source: unlovedandunscrubbed
