From Bizarre To Hilarious: 50 Awkward Things People Thought They Could Sell Online

by

People often try to sell the most bizarre and hilarious items online, but it doesn’t stop there—they also charge outrageous prices. A prime spot to find these peculiar and overpriced listings is the subreddit r/DelusionalCraigslist.

From services like turning your ex’s street into a drag strip to a $5000 onion ring, they have a collection of some of the craziest Craigslist ads out there. So, whether you’re in the market for something intriguing or just looking for a good laugh, scroll down and enjoy these absurd internet marketplace ads. And be sure to check out our interview with jewelry designer Mridu Jain, who offers her insights on the quirky things that tend to sell well.

#1 Beware Of Log

Image source: PatPierce1916

#2 Delusional? Perhaps. Hilarious? Absolutely

Image source: notstephanie

Image source: notstephanie

#3 Life Is A Highway

Image source: allets27

Image source: allets27

#4 It’s Cursed As Hell, And Made Me Laugh So Hard

Image source: brain-in-meat-vessel

Image source: brain-in-meat-vessel

#5 Pay Me So I Can Spy On You All Night!

Image source: thebunnywhisperer_

Image source: thebunnywhisperer_

#6 Any Wealthy Women Want To Take Me Shopping ? Nothing Gay!

Image source: TheDotCommunist

Image source: TheDotCommunist

#7 Home Sweet Home

Image source: 420247Tye

Image source: 420247Tye

#8 I Checked Her Other Listings, She Is Not Joking

Image source: Case52ABXdash32QJ

Image source: Case52ABXdash32QJ

#9 This $400k House

Image source: PandaBearSuruNo

Image source: PandaBearSuruNo

#10 Can I Interest You In Some 28 Year Old Home Canned Veggies From A Stranger’s Garage?

Image source: notstephanie

Image source: notstephanie

#11 Didn’t Know Pvc Sheets Were A Thing, To Me These Look Like Garbage Bags $80

Image source: itsMineDK

Image source: itsMineDK

#12 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This Monstrosity

Image source: isuckusuckweallsuck1

Image source: isuckusuckweallsuck1

#13 “Probably Needs A Battery”

Image source: Dr_Death_Defy99

Image source: Dr_Death_Defy99

#14 I Love The Artists Who Sell Work On FB Marketplace

Image source: Illustrious-March-55

Image source: Illustrious-March-55

#15 What’s Inside The Box?

Image source: nautical1776

Image source: nautical1776

#16 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This

Image source: TinyResponsibilityII

Image source: TinyResponsibilityII

#17 On FB

Image source: Matitzzz

Image source: Matitzzz

#18 Just Cooked On A Sunday Evening

Image source: karraec

Image source: karraec

#19 Will The Seller At Least Help Dig It Out?

Image source: Chiropteran_Egg

Image source: Chiropteran_Egg

#20 Totally Worth It

Image source: kakapoopoopeepeeshir

Image source: kakapoopoopeepeeshir

#21 The Most Delusional Post I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Nick44e

Image source: Nick44e

#22 I Mean, It’s Only $4500

Image source: JLLIndy

Image source: JLLIndy

#23 Is This A Thing Now? Selling Used Fake Nails?

Image source: amytn54

Image source: amytn54

#24 A Used Cardboard Box For $100

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#25 $100…. Per Hour?!

Image source: Duckspying

Image source: Duckspying

#26 High Quality Portraits

Image source: kaytay3000

Image source: kaytay3000

#27 This Has To Be Money Laundering, Right?

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Still Has A Lot Of Life!

Image source: Drewcifixion

Image source: Drewcifixion

#29 Pay Me To Haul Off My Mosquito Love Pit

Image source: OdoyleRuls

Image source: OdoyleRuls

#30 I’m Sorry What

Image source: bethanyrandall

Image source: bethanyrandall

#31 For Sale: My Chore

Image source: mellowmongeese

Image source: mellowmongeese

#32 I’m Pretty Sure This Ship Has Already Sailed And Sunk

Image source: dukesinatra

Image source: dukesinatra

#33 Is This Delusional Or Fairly Priced?

Image source: Tennis2026

Image source: Tennis2026

#34 The Word “Vintage” Always Multiplies The Value

Image source: LemonPartyWorldTour

Image source: LemonPartyWorldTour

#35 Recent Find

Image source: astudyinbloodorange

Image source: astudyinbloodorange

#36 Thanks, Obama

Image source: pter0dactylss

Image source: pter0dactylss

#37 These Lease-To-Own Companies Are Something Else. $2,500 For A Playstation VR2 In Payments Or You Can “Save” By Paying Cash For “Only” $1,500. They Retail For $550

Image source: ClassyRedneck

Image source: ClassyRedneck

#38 Batteries? What Are Those?

Image source: military-gradeAIDS

Image source: military-gradeAIDS

#39 $5000 For A Dirty Shoe

Image source: anNonyMass

Image source: anNonyMass

#40 “Cash Only, No Refunds”

Image source: moonwalkingskin

Image source: moonwalkingskin

#41 Ah Yes 1500 For A S****y Laptop. Great Deal

Image source: natanaru

Image source: natanaru

#42 What A Steal

Image source: TechnicalCucumber196

Image source: TechnicalCucumber196

#43 Rice Cooker For Sale. Near Mint. Maybe If That Means It Includes Minty Colored Mold

Image source: big-ol-kitties

Image source: big-ol-kitties

#44 Buy My Massive 12 Year-Old TV For The Same Price As A New One

Image source: butchqueennerd

Image source: butchqueennerd

#45 Another Case Of People Thinking Disney VHS Tapes Have Value

Image source: x3PlusChemistry3010

Image source: x3PlusChemistry3010

#46 Do A Few Thousand Dollars Worth Of Work And You Can Keep The Wood!!! What A Deal!

Image source: Bison8488

Image source: Bison8488

#47 I’m Genuinely Curious If This Is Delusional Or Reasonable?

Image source: roblee8908

Image source: roblee8908

#48 Saling His Couch

Image source: sparksfan

Image source: sparksfan

#49 Saw This For Sale In My Area, I Hope It’s A Joke. But, I’ve Seen Similar Posts On Our Local FB Groups So Hard To Say

Image source: TourDeChonk

Image source: TourDeChonk

#50 Totally Normal And Not Weird Activity

Image source: unlovedandunscrubbed

Image source: unlovedandunscrubbed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
