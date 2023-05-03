How Will Rose Work With Peter In The Night Agent Season 2?

The Night Agent‘s Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) needs to return for season 2, but there might be some issues. Rose never intended to join the FBI to stop a domestic terror attack. The murders of her aunt and uncle and her own narrow escape from execution led her to FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). Little did either of them know that the phone call Rose made to the number thrust at her by her uncle moments before his untimely demise would change their lives forever.
The Night Agent season 1 describes Rose Larkin as a technological genius whose successful cybersecurity startup was hacked. Rose went from CEO of her own company to being disgraced in the cybersecurity industry before successfully joining forces with Sutherland. The Night Agent season 1 ended with Sutherland accepting a position as a Night Agent and Larkin waving him off as he departed on his first official assignment.
How Rose Could Join The Night Agent Season 2
Rose Larkin waving to Peter Sutherland as he flies away at the end of The Night Agent season 1. Their newfound relationship was fresh, but their skill and talent in working together to stop criminals were unmatched. The Night Agent season 1 did not end with Larking joining Peter on a new assignment, and now viewers hope she will in The Night Agent season 2.
There is no confirmation whether Sutherland or Larkin will return for The Night Agent season 2, but there is one way Larkin could work with Sutherland if they do. She could return as the CEO of a new cybersecurity company where she works with Peter to track criminals using her cyber knowledge and hacking abilities. This potential storyline also rounds out Rose Larkin’s storyline in that she’s no longer the disgraced ex-CEO of a failed company and mourning the loss of her two closest family members.
Could The Night Agent Season 2 Feature Rose As a Government Contractor?
Perhaps the most probable scenario for Rose Larkin in The Night Agent season 2 is a role as a government contractor. The President is already impressed with Larkin’s ability to track down criminals using her computer knowledge, so it would be feasible that the White House approaches her with a deal. She could become their cybersecurity professional.
If this scenario plays out, Rose Larkin could work closely with Night Agent Peter Sutherland to track down criminals using her software. She could develop new software that streamlines the process for all Night Agents. Larkin could also return to The Night Agent season 2 as a government contractor assigned to work with Peter Sutherland as his cybersecurity ally and partner in tracking down domestic and international criminals. There are several possibilities for Rose Larkin and Peter Sutherland to work together in The Night Agent season 2.
