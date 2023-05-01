The Biggest Questions The Night Agent Season 2 MUST Answer

The Netflix series The Night Agent dropped on March 23, 2023, to instant success. Within days of Netflix releasing The Night Agent season 1, it was listed as a Netflix top ten show to watch. Within two weeks of its release, The Night Agent was the number-one show on Netflix.
The Night Agent is adapted from the book of the same name written by Matthew Quirk. The television series closely follows the storyline of The Night Agent, which is a singular book with a singular story. However, the immediate success of The Night Agent resulted in a confirmed second season just days after the show’s release, and here is everything you should know about The Night Agent season 2.
How Will The Night Agent Season 2 Work Without A Second Book To Adapt?
Show creator Shawn Ryan already confirmed that The Night Agent season 2 is not going to follow the story of season 1. The Night Agent is only one book, so there is no second book to adapt for season 2. How Shawn Ryan plans on making The Night Agent season 2 work following season 1 is the question at the forefront of many viewers’ minds. So far, it seems that The Night Agent season 2 is not scheduled to continue the season one storyline.
Will Agent Peter Sutherland Return with Rose Larkin in The Night Agent Season 2?
With The Night Agent season 2 potentially starring an entirely new cast, a new location, and a new Night Agent storyline, there’s some question about season 1’s favorite characters. For various reasons, Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin are immensely likable characters, but leaving them out of The Night Agent season 2 entirely could happen. However, Shawn Ryan did mention that he hopes to bring back a few familiar faces in smaller roles, and Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin seem likely.
Who is The New Vice President of the United States in The Night Agent Season 2?
Even if The Night Agent season 2 follows a new story, the fact remains that all Night Agents are under the direct order of The President of the United States. This means that even if The Night Agent comes back with a brand-new cast, the President and Vice President will likely make at least a few appearances to issue directions.
The Night Agent season 1 ended with the United States Vice President (Christopher Shyer) surviving the bombing at Camp David. However, he’s the man behind the domestic terror plot to kill the president, the train bombing, and so much more. Without Redfield in office any longer, a new VP must be appointed.
Did Rose and Peter Reunite Following His Acceptance of A Night Agent Position in Season 2?
The Night Agent season 1 ends with FBI Agent Peter Sutherland boarding a private jet with strict instructions not to open his new assignment as an official Night Agent until the plane is over international waters. Rose Larkin watches him from the tarmac after sharing a kiss and a promise to return to her. While Rose and Peter ended up together, The Night Agent season 2 must answer whether they reunite following his assignment.
What Will Happen to Disgraced Former Chief of Staff Diane Farr in The Night Agent Season 2?
Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau) is a complex character. The Night Agent season 1 shows her as unapologetically loyal to President Travers (Kari Matchett), willing to do anything and everything to protect the President. However, Farr’s loyalty to Travers is so intense that she breaks the law, becomes part of a domestic terror plot, and lies repeatedly to kill a man she believed was a danger to the President.
However, once Farr realized the men she was working with had a secret agenda to kill the president, Farr did everything she could to stop it from happening. At the end of The Night Agent season 1, Rose Larkin saves Farr from a gunshot wound and revels in the fact that prison would be far worse than death for Farr. That was the end of her story, but many wonder what will happen to Farr and how the president will react.
