Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Type Of Music? (Closed)

Share your favorites!
#1
alt rock but generally it depends on the song, not the genre
#2
Anything rock, alt rock, punk or rockabilly. I especially love Queen, The Cramps and Paramore.
#3
Classic Rock, Southern Rock, 80s/90s “Hard” Rock.
Bands and singers like Bob Seger, Lynyrd Skynyrd, CCR, Steve Earle, Allman Brothers, Doobie Brothers, Steppenwolf, BTO, AC/DC, Mötley Crüe, Black Crowes. Airbourne and Goodbye June are some more recent bands I like.
#4
not really a type of music but I like bass boosted/ earrape sounding songs for some reason
#5
pop, pop rock, some country, and folk
#6
Musical theatre
#7
The pop-metal-rap alt-rock that Linkin Park made
#8
Either video game music, phonk (I love feeling it) or edited audios in general. (daycore reverb for me)
#9
I like rock, but will listen to anything.
#10
I like all but mostly 70s to 90s rock/grunge. I love Queen, Beastie Boys, Pink Floyd, Violent Femmes, AC/DC, Nirvana, Enigma.
#11
I don’t like jazz music.
#12
Alt Rock/Alternative/Rock/Electronic tend to be what I enjoy most :)
#13
Motown and kpop (please don’t hate on me)
#14
Just about anything from classical symphony orchestra to Johnny Cash to the Beatles to Juice Newton to Alice Cooper to Queen to Queensryche to Journey to Metallica to Sepultura to the Tink Tinks, etc…
