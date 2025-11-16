I Made The List Of Dogs For The People Staying In An Apartment With Less Space (12 Pics)

Dogs are often a big part of the family and can be a great addition to an apartment, but not every dog is suited for a small space. The best apartment dogs for a small space are those that can be left at home alone for extended periods of time. The first step to getting an apartment dog is to determine what type of dog you want. If you have a small space and want something low-maintenance, then you should consider getting a smaller breed. If you have more space, then you can explore more options.

More info: petsdiaries.com

#1 Lhasa Apso

#2 Chihuahua

#3 Coton De Tulear

#4 German Spitz

#5 Grey Hound

#6 Maltese

#7 Shih Tzu

#8 Bulldog

#9 Dachshund

#10 French Bulldog

#11 Boston Terrier

#12 Pug

