Hey Pandas, Why Can’t We See The Top Of The Nose?

We are unable to see our anus hole without a mirror or someone’s help for Perfect-Design reasons and certainly cannot bite our elbows due to the distance (ok fine, get it) but why are our noses are extremely close to our eyesight yet we can’t see it.
#1
The juvenile in me still giggled at a**s lol. I have learned that our brains block it from our sight unless we mentally look it.
Makes me wonder what else my brain is blocking from me.
#2
Your eyes are spaced apart and their overlap in vision excludes your nose. I assume because nobody needs to see their own nose 🤣
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us