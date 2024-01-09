Silo Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

The Apple TV+ dystopian science fiction drama Silo was one of the streaming platform’s most successful series in 2023. The Graham Yost-created series was adapted from Hugh Howey‘s short stories. Set in a dystopian society, Silo season 1 was based on Howey’s first short story, Wool. Fans and readers of Hugh Howey’s stories would no doubt admit the show did justice to the first part of the book.
With the reception and ratings the show received after it premiered on May 5, 2023, Silo season 2 was greenlit for production while season 1 was still airing. With incredible performances from its A-list cast, audiences look forward to Silo‘s next season. Here’s everything to know about Silo season 2.
Recap of Silo Season 1 Plot
Before delving into Silo season 2 recap, it’s important to state that the series (or book) is a must-watch for dystopian drama audiences. Silo season 1 left audiences with several cliffhangers, which makes season 2 much anticipated. In a 144-floor underground silo, the last of humanity (10,000 people) live protected from the ruins of the world above ground. After the death of his wife, Allison Becker, Sheriff Holston Becker is open to believing there’s a conspiracy about the existence of the silo and the outside world. When he chooses “to clean” (going outside, above ground), he recommends engineer Juliette Nichols to take his place as Sheriff.
Most of Silo season 1 followed her journey to discovering and exposing the truths. After Bernard Holland, former head of the IT department, takes over as Mayor of the silo, he does everything within his power to ensure there’s no breakdown of law and order in the silo. Since Juliette Nichols’ knowledge threatens the silo’s existence, he remains at loggerheads with the engineer-turned-sheriff. Juliette’s search for answers connected her with several characters with half-knowledge and relics from the past. Pressured to opt “to clean,” and with assistance from Gloria Hildebrandt, Juliette steps outside, above ground.
In a plot twist, after opting not to clean the camera and believing it’ll help raise questions, she soon discovers the truth. The truth she was certain to reveal turned out to be a lie. The lush green vegetation she believed was hidden from the population in the silo was only a projected screen shown as motivation for those sent out to clean the camera. The truth remained that the outside world was a wasteland and toxic. However, thanks to Gloria Hildebrandt giving her the high-quality wool tape, she shocks everyone by surviving longer than others. However, Juliette discovers their silo is one of many other silos around the area.
What to Expect in Silo Season 2
With the series still based on Hugh Howey’s short stories, Silo season 2 will be based on Howey’s Shift story. Without giving much away from the book, season 2, will answer several unanswered questions and cliffhangers of season 1. Viewers can expect Juliette Nichols to venture out over the hills and knock on the doors of other silos. Within the silo, Juliette Nichols’ success over the hills will raise questions amongst certain characters, further threatening the order of the silo. Season 2 should reveal what the Judiciary knows and to what extent.
By the reaction of the characters in the finale of season 1, it isn’t only Juliette who’ll be searching for answers. Viewers could tell that even Robert Sims isn’t privy to information, especially after he was ordered to look away from the screen and his response to Bernard Holland’s “She knows” statement. In season 2, audiences will finally see what was behind the door (besides the reflected lights on his eyeglasses) Bernard Holland opened with the 18 key.
Silo Season 2 Cast
While it’s far too early to know how many of season 1 cast will return, Silo season 2 will introduce a few new cast. Actress Rebecca Ferguson will reprise her role as Juliette Nichols and remain a lead character in season 2. Common and Tim Robbins will undoubtedly return as Robert Sims and Bernard Holland. Iain Glen, who plays obstetrician and Juliette Nichols’s father, will also return. Although Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo appeared in one and two episodes, respectively, they’re listed as part of the main cast. Season 2, if it incorporates flashbacks, would see both actors reprise their roles in cameo/minor appearances. Several of Silo season 1 recurring and guest characters are also expected to reprise their roles in season 2.
Silo Season 2 Production & Release Date
According to Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+ Head of Programming, the platform had always believed in the success of the show from when they secured the book rights. Unsurprisingly, with the matched high audience approval ratings it received, season 2 was greenlit for production in June 2023. However, like other productions in film and television, Silo season 2 was affected by the months-long SAG/AFTRA strike. As proof of its commitment to advancing the series, production resumed in December 2023 after the SAG/AFTRA strike was called off in November.
Undoubtedly, the 118-day strike significantly affected the production and release of Silo season 2. Similarly, there is no official announcement on whether there are plans to speed up production. However, judging by the duration of the production of season 1, Silo season 2 may be released by the end of 2024 or, at most, in the first quarter of 2025. For Silo season 1, principal photography began in late August 2021 and was completed sometime in the second quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, Apple TV+ is yet to announce or confirm the official release date of Silo season 2.
