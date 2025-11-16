To Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of “The Thing”, I Have Made The “Crash Site Coffee Table” (7 Pics)

John Carpenter’s The Thing has long been one of my favorite films so I wanted to commemorate its 40th anniversary by creating a functional coffee table for fans to enjoy.
Made mostly from Flexi-ply with 6mm toughened glass on top, the table resembles one of the oil drums from the film and houses a diorama of a pivotal scene including scale model characters, helicopter and the whole scene and Title are illuminated at the touch of LED button.
Inside a pull out drawer, are 5 coasters that resemble the famous blood test scene to put your drinks on. Hope you enjoy it as much as I loved making it.
More info: filmandfurniture.com
From above
When not illuminated
From the front
Handles for easy lifting and a plaque reads: “40th Anniversary John Carpenter’s The Thing Saucer Crash Site”. A 12v DC cable powers the lights.
Mac, Norris and Palmer survey the crash site long with the Bell Ranger Helicopter
A pull-out drawer reveals 5 acrylic coasters filled with red resin to resemble the ‘Blood Test’ scene to put your drinks on
A Bell Jetranger Chopper with snow skids
A view from above of the illuminated diorama of the crash site and the hole in the ice where The Thing froze
Follow Us