To Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of “The Thing”, I Have Made The “Crash Site Coffee Table” (7 Pics)

by

John Carpenter’s The Thing has long been one of my favorite films so I wanted to commemorate its 40th anniversary by creating a functional coffee table for fans to enjoy.

Made mostly from Flexi-ply with 6mm toughened glass on top, the table resembles one of the oil drums from the film and houses a diorama of a pivotal scene including scale model characters, helicopter and the whole scene and Title are illuminated at the touch of LED button.

Inside a pull out drawer, are 5 coasters that resemble the famous blood test scene to put your drinks on. Hope you enjoy it as much as I loved making it.

More info: filmandfurniture.com

From above

When not illuminated

From the front

Handles for easy lifting and a plaque reads: “40th Anniversary John Carpenter’s The Thing Saucer Crash Site”. A 12v DC cable powers the lights.

Mac, Norris and Palmer survey the crash site long with the Bell Ranger Helicopter

A pull-out drawer reveals 5 acrylic coasters filled with red resin to resemble the ‘Blood Test’ scene to put your drinks on

A Bell Jetranger Chopper with snow skids

A view from above of the illuminated diorama of the crash site and the hole in the ice where The Thing froze

