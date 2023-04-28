Everything We Know About The Night Agent Season 2

Home
Netflix released the political drama The Night Agent on March 23, 2023, with all ten episodes available for viewing. In a matter of weeks, Netflix announced The Night Agent was one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows of all time. Within two weeks of its release, The Night Agent was listed as the number one on Netflix.

The political drama follows the outline of Matthew Quirk’s book, The Night Agent. When Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) calls the Night Agent secure line and low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) answers the phone and saves her from the murderers who killed her aunt and uncle, the two join forces to save the country. The Night Agent was created as a standalone series, but the show’s creator agreed to one more season.

The Night Agent Season 2 Has Been Confirmed

The Night Agent

The Night Agent on Netflix adapted Matthew Quirk’s book, which was meant to be a ten-episode miniseries. The Night Agent is only one book and one story, and the show was meant to follow suit. However, The Night Agent creator Shawn Ryan confirmed that The Night Agent season 2 is a go.

What The Night Agent Season 2 Will Be About

The Night Agent

The Night Agent book is a standalone entry, so there is no second book to adapt. This means that The Night Agent season 2 could be about anything. Show creator Shawn Ryan is working on a new story with new characters because there are Night Agents worldwide.

The only confirmed piece of information regarding The Night Agent season 2 plot is that the show will not be filmed in or around Washington D.C., nor will it focus on The White House. Each season of The Night Agent will be its own standalone story. The Night Agent season 2 will not continue The Night Agent season 1.

What Cast Members Are Returning For The Night Agent Season 2?

The Night Agent

There is no confirmed cast list for The Night Agent season 2 at this time. Shawn Ryan has confirmed that The Night Agent season 2 will star a brand-new cast of Night Agents and other characters. However, Ryan also alluded to the fact that it’s possible The Night Agent season 2 might introduce a familiar face or two from season 1, but not as the main characters. Gabriel Bass might return as Peter Sutherland on his mission outside of the Nation’s Capital, but it’s unlikely he will be a main character in The Night Agent season 2.

When Will The Night Agent Season 2 Release?

The Night Agent

There is no official word on when The Night Agent season 2 will release on Netflix. It is unlikely that Netflix will drop The Night Agent season 2 in the same year as season 1, so early 2024 is the most likely release date. The Night Agent season 2 will likely follow the same concept as season 1, with ten episodes released simultaneously.

The Night Agent season 2 was confirmed approximately one week after the first season’s release, and a second season cast has not been chosen. Filming has not started on The Night Agent season 2. The timeline for release is unknown.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.

