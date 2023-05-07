Is The Night Agent Based On A True Story? Inspiration Explained

When The Night Agent premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023, it took almost no time for the series to become a hit. The Night Agent quickly became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Originally planned as a standalone series lasting only one season, Netflix announced The Night Agent season 2 less than a week after The Night Agent premiered. The Night Agent season 2 is currently in the works, but some questions surround The Night Agent season 1. One question, in particular, stems from the storyline used in The Night Agent season 1.
The Night Agent season 1 follows the story of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). The two are thrown together after Larkin’s aunt and uncle are murdered in their own home, and Larkin narrowly escapes after calling the number given to her by her aunt and uncle only moments before their deaths. That number led Larkin to call The Night Agent hotline, answered by Peter Sutherland. On the run and forced to get to the bottom of a domestic terror plot, Larkin and Sutherland must escape the same killers who came for Rose’s family, and many wonder if The Night Agent is based on a true story.
The Night Agent Isn’t Based On A True Story
The Night Agent is not based on a true story. It’s based on the book The Night Agent by Matthew Quirk. However, it is interesting to note that while The Night Agent is not based on a true story, it did not take long for Netflix to adapt the book.
The Night Agent was originally published in 2019. On Christmas Eve 2020, Sony Picture Television announced that Shawn Ryan would write the script for the television adaptation of The Night Agent. Netflix picked up the series in the summer of 2021. Casting for The Night Agent season 1 began in November 2021.
What Inspired The Book Behind The Night Agent
While The Night Agent is not inspired by any true stories, Matthew Quirk was inspired by an FBI Agent when he wrote his best-selling book. Quirk’s friend worked as an FBI Agent during the night shift, and this job inspired the book. Additionally, Matthew Quirk used current events and news headlines to develop storylines for The Night Agent.
Several of the storyline points in The Night Agent are loosely inspired by real-life events that Quirk picked up from his agent friend and the news. Though nothing in the book or the series closely follows the stories that inspired Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent does derive information and inspiration from several outside factors. The book is inspired by an FBI Agent’s job, but The Night Agent season 1 television series is based on Matthew Quirk’s book.
