With kitchenware, what you see is usually what you get. A deep round-bottomed cooking pan is a wok, a narrow cylindrical beaker equipped with a metal or plastic lid and plunger is a French press, and a bottle of wine is the best stress reliever after a long, hard day.

However, when it comes to cookie cutters, things become a little tricky. They come in so many shapes and sizes that it’s easy to get confused about what they’re supposed to represent. Luckily, there’s a way to get to the bottom of it.

The Facebook group ‘Cookie Cutter Identification’ or ‘CCID’ has 144,000 members, all of whom are ready to help interpret the weirdest of these weird tools. Many even go beyond mere speculation; they take the challenge to the next level by creating drawings of their versions.

#1 My Mom Has A Cookie Cutter We Can’t Figure Out

Image source: Alicia Blazek

#2

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Janiece Manciet

#3 It Kinda Looks Like A Mitten, But Then It Would Have 2… Pointy Thumbs?

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Leigh-Anne Clabby

#4

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Julia Szawan

#5 Found This At Goodwill Not Sure What It’s Actually Supposed To Be

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Marissa Tirk

#6 Ok, Big Debate Over Here On What This Is…seal? Dino? Help! It Is Hard Plastic And Not Deformed On Any Way

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Kristy Leigh Troxler

#7 I Know What This Is, Love To See What You’ll Think..

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Carina Roos

#8 I Saw This At A Kitchen Thrift Shop Today And Was Baffled

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Jennifer Sprofera

#9 My Dil Brought Me This Gingerbread Man With A Wedgie She Didn’t Know What To Do With. Then We Realized It Is To Make A Cookie That Sits On The Side Of A Mug

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Diane Lyles

#10 This Has Been A Mystery For More Than 50 Years. Just What In Tarnation Is This?

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Kristine Ismaeil

#11 Help… I Can’t Find A Way

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Jessica Esparza Guevara

#12 This One Has Been In The Family For Years. Any Ideas??

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Lindsey Larson

#13 I Just Tried Googling Someone Else’s Posted On Here And Found Whatever The F This Is

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: John Thacker

#14

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Gerri Napoli

#15 My Aunt And My Mom Say It’s A Candle But I Really Don’t See It… What Is It! I Was Saying It’s A Sail Boat

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Robyn Fuller

#16 I’m Very Confused Of What This Could Be. Any Suggestions?

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Lina Åkerblad

#17 Saw This At An Antique Mall In One Of The Booths. Couldn’t Figure Out What It Was. I’m Thinking It May Be An Animal Of Some Sort

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Lexi Stevens

#18

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Carl Rhodin

#19 What Is This?

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Tamara Morton

#20 We Have A Minor Controversy Over Here: I Say “Swan” While Mom And 8yo Say “Sleigh”

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Daniel Simms

#21 I’ve Had This For Years And Never Known What It Was. It Came As A Freebie When I Ordered Cutters Once

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Betsy Klingler Burke

#22 This Is Probably An Animal, But Other Than That… I Have No Idea. A Shoebill? Why Would You Make A Cookie Cutter Of That??

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Lindsay Suddaby

#23 This One Has Bugged Me For Years. From The Bakery I Used To Work At, A Coworker And I Had A Long Running Joke That It Was Mc Hammer

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Laura Anzalone

#24 Music Note – Turned On Side

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Schantel Smith

#25 This One Was In A Box Of Slightly Squished Cookie Cutters, So It Is Definitely Not Supposed To Be Anything

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Sarah Grønvold

#26 Somebody?

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Carina Roos

#27 Cant Seem To Figure This One Up … It Always Ends Up Being À Lil Ghost

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Clementine Langlais

#28 This One Confuses Me Every Year. It’s In The Same Box As All The Christmas Cutters, But It May Have Gotten Misplaced

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Isla Howard

#29 I Thought Humming Bird, Someone Else Thought It Was Marilyn, Another Thought It Was A Ballerina But None Really Fit

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Phoenix Anne O'Neil

#30 Mystery

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Laura Hilburn

#31 My Friend Found This The Other Day Cleaning Her Kitchen. Any Ideas?? Maybe A Wing? A Cloud? Who Knows

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Caroline Matzdorff

#32 My Mum Found This And Can’t Work Out What It Is. Says She Has Been Like It For Years. Thought It Might Be A Holly Leaf Or Something

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Beth Dogherty

#33 It Has A Smaller Version I Found With It. Exact Same Just Smaller. Like It Was A 2 Piece Set

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Stephanie Franklin

#34 Please Help!!

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Ashleigh Hammar

#35 Any Guesses On This One. We Think It Belongs With The Christmas Stuff But Not Sure

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Christopher Powers

#36 Thoughts? I’m Thinking A Dog But Cannot Think Of How To Decorate It

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Danielle Sherman

#37 This Came From My Mom & We Have Been Trying To Identify It For Over 20 Years!

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Heidi Swanson

#38 Found This At An Antique Mall In Dahlonega Yesterday ???

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: RockCandy Fan

#39 My Mother Hates This One And Doesn’t Let Us Cut Any Cookies With This. Help Me, So I Could Finally Explain Her What It Is And Cut My First Cookie With This After 30 Years

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Joanna Borysowicz

#40 I Was Making Gingerbread Cookies For My Nephews Yesterday And We Were All Trying To Work Out What On Earth This Cutter Is…

This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

Image source: Hetty Jalapeño McMeerkat

