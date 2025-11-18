This FB Group Helps People To Identify Their Cookie Cutters, Here Are 40 Of The Best Attempts

With kitchenware, what you see is usually what you get. A deep round-bottomed cooking pan is a wok, a narrow cylindrical beaker equipped with a metal or plastic lid and plunger is a French press, and a bottle of wine is the best stress reliever after a long, hard day.
However, when it comes to cookie cutters, things become a little tricky. They come in so many shapes and sizes that it’s easy to get confused about what they’re supposed to represent. Luckily, there’s a way to get to the bottom of it.
The Facebook group ‘Cookie Cutter Identification’ or ‘CCID’ has 144,000 members, all of whom are ready to help interpret the weirdest of these weird tools. Many even go beyond mere speculation; they take the challenge to the next level by creating drawings of their versions.
#1 My Mom Has A Cookie Cutter We Can’t Figure Out
#2
#3 It Kinda Looks Like A Mitten, But Then It Would Have 2… Pointy Thumbs?
#4
#5 Found This At Goodwill Not Sure What It’s Actually Supposed To Be
#6 Ok, Big Debate Over Here On What This Is…seal? Dino? Help! It Is Hard Plastic And Not Deformed On Any Way
#7 I Know What This Is, Love To See What You’ll Think..
#8 I Saw This At A Kitchen Thrift Shop Today And Was Baffled
#9 My Dil Brought Me This Gingerbread Man With A Wedgie She Didn’t Know What To Do With. Then We Realized It Is To Make A Cookie That Sits On The Side Of A Mug
#10 This Has Been A Mystery For More Than 50 Years. Just What In Tarnation Is This?
#11 Help… I Can’t Find A Way
#12 This One Has Been In The Family For Years. Any Ideas??
#13 I Just Tried Googling Someone Else’s Posted On Here And Found Whatever The F This Is
#14
#15 My Aunt And My Mom Say It’s A Candle But I Really Don’t See It… What Is It! I Was Saying It’s A Sail Boat
#16 I’m Very Confused Of What This Could Be. Any Suggestions?
#17 Saw This At An Antique Mall In One Of The Booths. Couldn’t Figure Out What It Was. I’m Thinking It May Be An Animal Of Some Sort
#18
#19 What Is This?
#20 We Have A Minor Controversy Over Here: I Say “Swan” While Mom And 8yo Say “Sleigh”
#21 I’ve Had This For Years And Never Known What It Was. It Came As A Freebie When I Ordered Cutters Once
#22 This Is Probably An Animal, But Other Than That… I Have No Idea. A Shoebill? Why Would You Make A Cookie Cutter Of That??
#23 This One Has Bugged Me For Years. From The Bakery I Used To Work At, A Coworker And I Had A Long Running Joke That It Was Mc Hammer
#24 Music Note – Turned On Side
#25 This One Was In A Box Of Slightly Squished Cookie Cutters, So It Is Definitely Not Supposed To Be Anything
#26 Somebody?
#27 Cant Seem To Figure This One Up … It Always Ends Up Being À Lil Ghost
#28 This One Confuses Me Every Year. It’s In The Same Box As All The Christmas Cutters, But It May Have Gotten Misplaced
#29 I Thought Humming Bird, Someone Else Thought It Was Marilyn, Another Thought It Was A Ballerina But None Really Fit
#30 Mystery
#31 My Friend Found This The Other Day Cleaning Her Kitchen. Any Ideas?? Maybe A Wing? A Cloud? Who Knows
#32 My Mum Found This And Can’t Work Out What It Is. Says She Has Been Like It For Years. Thought It Might Be A Holly Leaf Or Something
#33 It Has A Smaller Version I Found With It. Exact Same Just Smaller. Like It Was A 2 Piece Set
#34 Please Help!!
#35 Any Guesses On This One. We Think It Belongs With The Christmas Stuff But Not Sure
#36 Thoughts? I’m Thinking A Dog But Cannot Think Of How To Decorate It
#37 This Came From My Mom & We Have Been Trying To Identify It For Over 20 Years!
#38 Found This At An Antique Mall In Dahlonega Yesterday ???
#39 My Mother Hates This One And Doesn’t Let Us Cut Any Cookies With This. Help Me, So I Could Finally Explain Her What It Is And Cut My First Cookie With This After 30 Years
#40 I Was Making Gingerbread Cookies For My Nephews Yesterday And We Were All Trying To Work Out What On Earth This Cutter Is…
