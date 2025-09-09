Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

by

The online mob thought they found their villain. They were wrong, and Cheryl Richardson-Wagner made sure they knew it.

Wrongly accused of being the infamous “Phillies Karen,” the woman caught on viral video screaming at a father and son over a home run ball, Richardson-Wagner was dragged into the chaos by internet sleuths who were convinced they had unmasked the culprit.

There was only one problem. Not only is she not the disgraced viral figure, she’s not even a Phillies fan.

Woman falsely accused of being the infamous “Phillies Karen” was forced to defend herself after internet vigilantes came after her

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: NBC10 Philadelphia

“I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom,” Richardson-Wagner posted on Facebook last Saturday (September 6). 

“But I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast… and I’m a Red Sox fan!”

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: NBC Sports

The drama started at LoanDepot Park in Miami last Friday (September 5), where a Philadelphia Phillies fan was caught on video throwing a tantrum after a home run ball landed in nearby seats.

In typical “Karen” fashion, the woman felt entitled to the ball which had been scooped by fellow fan Drew Feltwell, who then gifted it to his young son, Lincoln, as an early birthday gift.

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: NBC Sports

Seconds later, the Karen stormed over, screaming the ball was hers.

“I didn’t even see her walk up,” Feltwell recalled in an interview with NBC10. “She yelled in my ear, ‘That’s my ball!’ super loud… She just wouldn’t stop.”

The infamous figure screamed at the father and son, demanded they hand over the ball, and flipped off the crowd

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: NBC Sports

Fans were immediately put off by the woman’s behavior and promptly started booing, but that didn’t stop her. The Karen continued to berate the father in front of his son, claiming the ball had landed near her seat, and that she was entitled to it.

She then flipped the middle finger at the crowd.

Lincoln, who was happily holding the ball in his glove, felt he had no option but to cave into the woman’s demands.

“I wasn’t very happy that we had to give it to her,” the boy said. “But we can’t win.”

Drew, on the other hand, said they returned the ball because he prioritized getting the woman out of his son’s face, fearing the situation could get worse.

“I had a fork in the road,” he said. “Either do something I was probably going to regret, or be dad and show him how to deescalate the situation.

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: Cubbie_MikeH

Regardless, he reiterated that he was the one who grabbed the ball fair and square, winning it after six other fans had also rushed toward it. None of them were the infamous Karen.

The story soon went viral, and internet sleuths launched a campaign to locate and shame the Karen for her behavior.

Richardson-Wagner is far from the only woman being accused of being the hated “Phillies Karen”

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: NBC Sports

In their relentless search for accountability, netizens turned their attention to another woman, Leslie Ann Kravitz, an employee of Hammonton Public Schools in New Jersey.

Photos of the viral meltdown were compared to her Facebook page, and in no time, online rumors claimed she was a staff member at the establishment.

Smelling a PR disaster, the school district wasted no time in shutting the rumors down.

“The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools,” the establishment wrote, before sprinkling in some sass of their own.

“Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student, or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation!”

Netizens rushed to Richardson-Wagner’s profile, offering support as she was attacked by online trolls

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: CDynamo57

Richardson-Wagner’s Facebook post denying the allegations quickly gained support.

“Omg! How did they even involve you in this?” one commenter wrote. “I would never see you taking a ball from a child! Crazy!”

“We are really upset that someone would make such a ridiculous claim,” another added. “Cheryl, we got your back.”

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: X / Philadelphia Phillies

While Richardson-Wagner kept her response light-hearted, the reality of the situation is her privacy was put in grave danger, as online shaming campaigns often involve the publication of someone’s private information.

Targets of said campaigns are often known to have their addresses, place of employment, phone numbers, emails, and other personal details made public without their consent.

Though Lincoln lost his home run ball, the viral attention the incident got caused him to win something even better

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: X / Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader, the same athlete who hit the ball in the first place, heard about what happened and gave Lincoln a signed bat after the game

At the same time, a representative of the Miami Marlins, who ended up winning the game 5-4, offered an apology, and gave Lincoln and his sister a gift pack filled with baseballs and goodies.

As for the real “Phillies Karen,” the internet is still trying to track her down, with some going as far as to joke she may flee the country before they do.

“I hope, for her sake, that she has emigrated to New Zealand by the time she is ID’d!” a user wrote.

“The other side of the world might be far enough to keep her out of trouble!”

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: Facebook / Drew Feltwell

In the meantime, Cheryl Richardson-Wagner is back to rooting for her team, the Boston Red Sox, even if she had to change both her profile and cover photos to protect herself from online harassment.

“Out of control Karen.” Netizens praised the dad’s decision to not escalate the situation

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: JayRockerz

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: lausantillanj

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: MLM216

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: tdurante1

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: cheburger76

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: DavidEAlston

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: OrdinaryBrad

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: Davejavu981

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: KingofFigaro

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: KEE91781

Woman Mistaken For ‘Phillies Karen’ After Home Run Ball Meltdown Breaks Silence

Image credits: JG_CSTT

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Top Five Questions About the Show “Dark” Right Now
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2018
Meet All The Judges from the “Go-Big Show”
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2021
You, Me & My Ex: Everything You Need to Know About the TV Show
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2024
The Strain
The Strain Season 2 Episode 13 Review: “Night Train”
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2015
“America’s Next Top Model”: Luigi Mangione Shein Ad Goes Viral As Company Rushes To Take It Down
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Aaron Needs a Job
Aaron Kaufman Gets His Own Show: Aaron Needs a Job
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.