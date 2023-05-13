While The Night Agent might have helped Gabriel Basso become a household name, his life in the public eye started a long time before. The Night Agent cast Basso in his first starring role in a TV series as he plays FBI Agent Peter Sutherland. The Night Agent follows Sutherland as he attempts to uncover a domestic terror plot designed to bring down the White House.
For his first major role on Netflix’s The Night Agent, Gabriel Basso did not need much in the way of encouragement to take this role. Basso knew immediately that The Night Agent was a project he was interested in. Now that The Night Agent season 1 is over and season 2 is on the way, many want to know more about Gabriel Basso.
1. Gabriel Basso’s Career Began When He Was A Child
Gabriel Basso was only 13 when he began his career as an actor. His first few roles were in 2007, though both of the roles were uncredited. It wasn’t until 2009 that he had his first credited role in the film Alabama Moon. The following year, in 2009, Basso landed a role on the Nickelodeon show iCarly.
One of Basso’s biggest television roles came in 2010. From 2010 until 2013, Basso played the role of Adam Jamison in The Big C. It was his first regular role on a television series. His other roles to that point were all guest appearances.
2. Basso Acted In A Project With His Older Sister
The Basso family is comprised of three children. Gabriel Basso has two sisters. Their names are Alexandra and Annalise, and they are both actresses. When Basso appeared in Alice Upside Down – one of the roles in which he was an uncredited actor – his sister Alexandra also appeared in the same movie.
3. Acting Was Not Gabriel Basso’s First Dream Job
Despite beginning his career as an actor when he was a young teen, Gabriel Basso had a different dream. Before he went into acting, Basso dreamed of becoming a football player in the National Football League. Being an NFL player was his passion until he discovered acting, and it didn’t take long to chase a new dream.
4. Basso Quit Acting For Many Years
By the time Basso was 18, he was done acting. He chose to leave behind a career in entertainment and focus on something else. Basso’s reason was that he was told he could do anything that he wanted to do as an actor, but it didn’t take him long to realize he wasn’t really doing anything he wanted to do.
For example, Basso loved to fight and acting allowed him to portray roles as fighters. Unfortunately, he didn’t realize as a child that this meant he was only pretending to be a fighter. By the time Basso was 18, he had given up acting because he didn’t want to be depressed. He wanted to learn to do the things he was passionate about. As a result, Basso spent his time learning amateur fighting, weightlifting, archery, welding, and learning to play instruments.
5. The Night Agent Made Gabriel Basso Feel Like A Proud Dad
Gabriel Basso is not a father. However, he felt like a proud dad within a day of The Night Agent being released on Netflix in 2023. Basso clarified that he was over the moon excited about the public reaction to The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso also made it clear that the success of The Night Agent is nothing short of a group effort. The fact that viewers loved the show so much made Basso feel like a proud dad after working with his television family to create something so good.
6. There Is One Major Reason Gabriel Basso Could Not Say No To The Night Agent
That reason is Shawn Ryan. Shawn Ryan’s vision for The Night Agent was so good that Gabriel Basso could not say no. Basso read the script and connected to Peter Sutherland and his journey, but Ryan’s vision of the entire process had Basso agree to take the role.
7. Basso’s Real-Life Training Made Preparing For The Night Agent Easy
The Night Agent is a physically demanding show for the actors who played roles in this series. From fighting to running for their lives to out-maneuvering skilled adversaries, Gabriel Basso did not get off easy playing Peter Sutherland. Fortunately, his time off from acting helped Basso handle the challenge.
A trained fighter and weightlifter, it did not take long at all for Basso to learn the ins and outs of playing Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. It didn’t take much prep considering he was already capable of the physical work that the character required. Basso was so prepared for the role that he did all of his own fight scenes and stunts in The Night Agent.
