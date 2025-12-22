NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 21-December-2025

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Only U.S. president born in the month of September

🔽 Show

“I’ll ___ it” (“Fine, I guess”)

🔽 Show

Material for a reusable diaper

🔽 Show

Land of Seoul and Pyongyang

🔽 Show

One might be “Forever”

🔽 Show

Down

Metal pins on a bulletin board

🔽 Show

Separate into portions

🔽 Show

Fauna’s counterpart

🔽 Show

___ pole (symbolic carving)

🔽 Show

Sound from a fly swatter

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Big Little Lies Season 2 is Getting Closer
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Are You Sure Of But Can’t Prove? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Grass Landscape – My New Watercolor Painting Series
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Someone Sets The Fox News Christmas Tree On Fire, And Here’s How The Internet Reacted (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Lord Buckethead” Needs to Trend after Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2017
Stained Glass Succulents By Lesley Green
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025