100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

by

Tucked away in Barrio Norte, Buenos Aires is a beautiful shop that every bookworm would love to visit, called El Ateneo Grand Splendid. It is built within the almost 100-year-old Grand Splendid Theater, which opened in 1919. The premises were later converted into a movie theater and eventually, in 2000, it was transformed into the El Ateneo Grand Splendid bookstore, which currently welcomes over one million book lovers each year.

The stunning building was initially designed by architects Peró and Torres Armengol, then later converted from an old movie theater into a bookshop by architect Fernando Manzone, who retained many parts of the theatre, including the stage, the balconies, the interior design details and even the red curtains. In 2008 El Ateneo Grand Splendid was named the second most beautiful bookshop in the world by The Guardian, and that’s no surprise considering its elaborate décor and classic 1920’s theater feel.

More info: El Ateneo Grand Splendid (h/t: twistedsifter)

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: Ryan Poole

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: Nan Palmero

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: Violinha

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: inha.fr

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: Céline

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: Alamy

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: David

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: Jorge Láscar

100-Year-Old Theatre Converted Into Stunning Bookstore

Image credits: Stanley Wood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Moon Glass Reveals Different Lunar Phases When You Drink
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
When Art Meets Chemistry By Kevin Kowalski
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Our Favorite Middle Children on TV
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2015
Tinie Tempah: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Gotham Fight Scene
Five Awesome Fight Scenes From Gotham
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2019
Meet The Cast Of “Minx”
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.