“What I Asked For Vs What I Got”: 40 Ridiculous Hairdos That Made People Want To Wear A Hat For A Year (New Pics)

A bad haircut will grow back. But for the time being, you will have to endure the atrocity that you see in front of the mirror every day.
For some people, that could be troubling. Others don’t seem to care, much like the people in the following photos you’re about to see.
These are courtesy of the “That’s It, I’m Hair Shaming” Facebook group. True to their name, this private online community is all about the hairdos they have deemed roast-worthy.
In case you don’t have access, here are some images from the page. Do they deserve all this teasing? See for yourself.
#1
Top ramen..
Image source: Amelia Lynn
#2
Image source: Christina Zavala
#3
Was watching a very serious dateline or 20/20 and then this guy pops up! All I can see is Barf from Spaceballs.
Image source: anon
Our hairstyles are part of our identity. It’s one of the things people would compliment us about. According to Willow Ridge Recovery psychotherapist Aubrey Hunt, it also demonstrates our desire to be seen in a particular way.
“A haircut that does not feel quite right or not like the person may cause a disconnect between the interior feeling and exterior look, which can subtly decrease the person’s overall self-image,” she told Bored Panda.
#4
Image source: Christina Zavala
#5
Image source: Stephanie Derrick
#6
Image source: Christina Zavala
If our hair holds that much significance in terms of our self-perception and how we think toher people see us, a bad haircut must have significant negative effects. According to Hunt, embarrassment and self-consciousness may affect a person’s behavior in social and professional settings.
#7
Image source: Nicole Steimling
#8
What I asked for vs what I got. 7 hours and $600 later.
Yes i’m making a complaint to the owner tomorrow. No I shouldn’t of paid but I have horrible anxiety and my 8 month old was waiting for me to come home.
Image source: anon
#9
Image source: Christina Zavala
The stigma of a bad hairdo can so cut deep that it may even affect a person’s morale in a profound way. According to Hunt, the repercussions are more severe than you may think.
“One might suspect that people’s judgments about them are based on this temporary mistake, which can result in lowering self-esteem and even making the person retreat from social gatherings,” she explained.
#10
Image source: Christina Zavala
#11
Ask for layers and got this omg she didn’t even wet my hair !
Image source: Christina Zavala
#12
Image source: Christina Zavala
One silver lining of a bad haircut is that it will eventually grow back. However, you will need to deal with how it makes you feel while you wait. According to Hunt, that alone can cause a significant disruption in our self-concept.
“The discomfort between the temporary loss of control and the public visibility of hair is one of the reasons why a bad haircut can feel such a big deal, even though it is a temporary situation,” she said.
#13
Image source: Christina Zavala
#14
They definitely have been doing girls with extensions dirty every season lmfao. I don’t understand why they don’t tell them anything, not even the girls around them.
Image source: Nayasia Vazquez
#15
Image source: Christina Zavala
We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. Which of these hairdos stood out to you, whether through utter shock or hilarity? Do you see yourself sporting any of these hairstyles? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#16
Those ends have been OBLITERATED.
Image source: anon
#17
Image source: Adrienne Ellis
#18
Image source: Christina Zavala
#19
It’s a shame this braider is charging to play in these kids’ heads.
Image source: anon
#20
Image source: Christina Zavala
#21
Image source: Eileen Ross Ogden
#22
Image source: anon
#23
Image source: Christina Zavala
#24
Image source: Christina Zavala
#25
Image source: Ellis Ocampo
#26
Image source: Lina Thehairdoc
#27
I made a post earlier but I didn’t add the “bad” after pics. I was too embarrassed and because the hair was styled and dried it look “ok” and it seemed as if I was overreacting and people even said I owe my hairdresser an apology for being upset and angry that she ruinied my hair, as embarrassing as it is I hope people can now see why i am and was so upset.
Image source: Daniela Do Vale
#28
In honor of prom season, allow me to present to you all my senior prom hair (2010) (MN, USA)
I had half the side of my head shaved and some uneven clip in hair extensions. And yes, we had our hair done professionally at a salon.
Image source: Autumn Kat Sorman
#29
EEEEEEEKKK this before and after was just posted on a local town page.
Image source: anon
#30
Image source: Christina Zavala
#31
Image source: Christina Zavala
#32
The longer you look, the worse it gets and this is the “after” photo!
Image source: anon
#33
Image source: Christina Zavala
#34
Me and my mom wanted the same color as the 1st picture and we ended up with hair way darker than what we came in with. 2nd picture is what my mom came in with and then 3&4 are our results.
Image source: anon
#35
Some lovely extensions in My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding.
Image source: Lucille Marie
#36
Image source: Praise Kristy
#37
Image source: Christina Zavala
#38
Image source: Emma White
#39
Image source: Anonymous member
#40
This is her everyday hair.
Image source: Emma White
