Nobunaga Shimazaki: Bio And Career Highlights

Nobunaga Shimazaki
December 6, 1988
Shiogama, Miyagi, Japan
37 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Nobunaga Shimazaki?
Nobunaga Shimazaki is a distinguished Japanese voice actor, singer, and narrator, celebrated for his versatile vocal range and captivating performances. He consistently brings depth and nuance to a wide array of animated characters.
He first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Haruka Nanase in the Free! series, which resonated strongly with audiences. This pivotal role established him as a prominent figure in the anime industry, known for his calm and collected characterizations.
Early Life and Education
Born in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Nobunaga Shimazaki became interested in voice acting early in life after being inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. He is the oldest of three siblings.
Despite initially considering a career in dentistry, he pursued his true passion by enrolling in Aoni Production’s trainee school. After graduating, he quickly became affiliated with the agency, beginning his professional journey in 2009.
Notable Relationships
Nobunaga Shimazaki announced his marriage to a woman outside the entertainment industry on January 1, 2023. This private ceremony marked a new chapter for the acclaimed voice actor.
More recently, on June 1, 2025, Shimazaki shared the joyful news of the birth of his first child, adding to his growing family. He maintains a private life regarding his spouse and child.
Career Highlights
Nobunaga Shimazaki has voiced numerous iconic characters, including Haruka Nanase in the Free! franchise, Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Yuki Sohma in Fruits Basket. His performances consistently earn critical acclaim, contributing to the success of many popular anime series.
He received the Best Rookie Actor award at the 7th Seiyu Awards in 2013, and later earned the prestigious Best Supporting Actor award at the 15th Seiyu Awards in 2021. These accolades highlight his consistent excellence and impact in the voice acting field.
