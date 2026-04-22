115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

If you’ve ever been to a magic show, you know how easy it is to be fooled. But the same thing can happen when you’re looking at a screen—no tricks required.
The subreddit ‘Confusing Perspective’ is built entirely around that idea. Its members share photos that make real life seem quite strange.
Whether it’s perfect timing or an oddly placed angle, these images don’t always make sense right away, so give them a second and see if you can “solve” them.
It’s a fun way to check how quickly your brain jumps to the wrong conclusion—and finds its way back.
#1 You’re Not Witnessing A [crime]
Image source: [deleted]
#2 Nice
Image source: Vlajko9898
#3 This ‘Square’ Fire Hydrant In My Neighbourhood Is Actually Round
Image source: Nillows
#4 Schrodinger’s Cat
Image source: cant_find_name_
#5 Looks Like Two Separate Photos
Image source: -What-on-Earth-
#6 Grandma’s Hair Is On Fire
Image source: Quantization
#7 It’s Not Photoshoped
Image source: Sunny_IV
#8 Nice Angle
Image source: Long_term99
#9 Nice Outfit. (Does This Count?)
Image source: ObscureRedditor77
#10 That Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: Calu_T
#11 A Kiss
Image source: Kryczka88
#12 This Photo Is Directly Above The Zebras. The Black Ones Are Shadows
Image source: rinlen222
#13 Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building
Image source: Raxxla
#14 Nobody’s Nose?
Image source: OhioCrisis
#15 Carpet At My Work
Image source: LonelyBuddhaa
#16 Dave Is A Big Baby
Image source: mij8907
#17 Invisible Man Walking A Dog
Image source: PaaYv
#18 Wish My Girl Could Hold Me Like This🥲
Image source: EmojiJoe
#19 Thought They Were Lifting Him Up
Image source: Emlux
#20 Old Lady Impaled By Pool Noodle
Image source: E-OfHouse-Jeffurious
#21 Camouflage Tram !!!
Image source: kanxzz
#22 Floating Head (No Dogs Were Harmed For This Pic)
Image source: warux2
#23 That’s One Tall Baby
Image source: wjdhay
#24 And For My Next Magic Trick… [not Oc]
Image source: Balunzo23
#25 Dog With A Pinecone
Image source: anonymous_sfdol
#26 Man With Tiny Arm
Image source: LiiiLoisiane_-_
#27 Rug Depth Perception
Image source: bbd4589
#28 I Think One Of My Cats Might Be A Bit Overweight
Image source: ThaDignity
#29 Big Seagull
Image source: jhn96
#30 Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet
Image source: maiyess
#31 Caught My Cat Mid-Evolution
Image source: Haunting-Trip-6068
#32 Sky Is The Same Color As The Building
Image source: Opening_Bit_8386
#33 Can Anyone Figure This One Out??
Image source: hey_Imokie
#34 I Was Scared For A Second
Image source: Lnava2
#35 Broken Down Boxes At My Work Looks Like A Poorly Done Photoshop
Image source: thesmashingsouls
#36 This Baby Polar Bear’s Face Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To It’s Mother’s Side
Image source: Character-Q
#37 Mind Your Own Business Human
Image source: Ivexxe
#38 The Airplane Has Not Fallen Over
Image source: ZealousidealToe9416
#39 Cat And Its Shadow
Image source: flynnthefish
#40 The Islands Look Like They’re Hovering
Image source: LostEconomy6824
#41 Mirror For Sale
Image source: Phx-Jay
#42 That Guy In The Top Left Is Really Sticking His Neck Out To Be A Fan
Image source: DerekPope
#43 The City Of Giants
Image source: WingofTech
#44 This River In Latvia Looks Like A Crocodile Crawling Into The Sea
Image source: Geofferz
#45 Those Pants Look Great On Him
Image source: Legitimate-Contact75
#46 The Feet Are Pressed In The Sand, Not Sculpted…
Image source: Ewallux
#47 Truck Delivering A New Hedge
Image source: sunnyjum
#48 Wormhole Window
Image source: SSouter
#49 Peg Leg Boi
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#50 3D Burnout
Image source: AloneDirector1376
#51 Friends Holding Hands
Image source: [deleted]
#52 People Really Do Take Anything Out On The Road In Michigan
Image source: ajaknna
#53 TV Is Level But Looks Off
Image source: Friendly_Length825
#54 Two Planes Crashing Into Eachother
Image source: Styrofoam_boy109
#55 A Horse Split
Image source: YoggieD
#56 Shocked Doing Laundry Because I Have No Pets
Image source: LopsidedEquipment177
#57 They’re All The Same Height
Image source: Good-Preparation-884
#58 Street To Rooftop Parking
Image source: Ultrachickenn
#59 Ghost Rider Reboot
Image source: PrA2107
#60 My Mom Shhh’d Me So I Wouldn’t Scare Away The ‘Birds’ She Was Trying To Zoom In On
Image source: friedeggjellyfish
#61 Giant Blackbird, Or Open Car Hood?
Image source: AgincourtSalute
#62 Car Crash
Image source: Hairy_Ghostbear
#63 The Goal Is Facing Two Sides Simultaneously
Image source: pizzeta86
#64 Stairs
Image source: LiiiLoisiane_-_
#65 Sky Looks Like A River
Image source: dreamwall
#66 Cat Or Pig?
Image source: warux2
#67 Yep, I Thought It Was A Cone Too
Image source: Glass-Fan111
#68 Van Parked On A Grey Pavement
Image source: shaybay12
#69 Something Wrong With My Cat
Image source: dreadware8
#70 Sinkholes In China Look Like Giant Rocks
Image source: CrispyMiner
#71 Irl Low Spec Shadow Render
Image source: Opening_Bit_8386
#72 Someone Explain
Image source: BLUE-sky-coming
#73 Where’s His Head Tho
Image source: [deleted]
#74 Tracing Design Looks Like It Overlaps
Image source: FancyFeline23
#75 Really Excited To Kick The Ball 😳
Image source: DressNo6983
#76 Huge Suit
Image source: jhks30
#77 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures
Image source: carla2lee
#78 This Reporter Confuses Her Audience
Image source: VectorChing101
#79 Window Balconies Anyone,
Image source: VentureIntoVoid
#80 Found On R/Ptohocritique
Image source: Rimbo90
#81 I Swear I Don’t Have Little T-Rex Arms
Image source: Venokris
#82 Oh No There’s A Hole In The Cat
Image source: SamMac62
#83 Tiny Feet
Image source: 420Eski-Grim
#84 Mandog
Image source: sxmilliondollarman
#85 Wooly Snake
Image source: sh0tgunben
#86 Caution Tape Not Helping
Image source: icleanjaxfl
#87 Special Doggo
Image source: ArmokPL
#88 Biblically Accurate Cat
Image source: PaaYv
#89 Grasshopper Destroys Town
Image source: Ordinary-Roll9306
#90 These Are Not Mountains But Rather The Grand Canyon
Image source: thelierama
#91 New Look
Image source: Mysterious-Length511
#92 Smoking Dog, Photo By Paolo Belloni
Image source: YoggieD
#93 Curling Stones In The Back Somehow Look Bigger
Image source: Trabalhomem
#94 This Is Not Picture-In-Picture
Image source: never1st
#95 Of Fried Puppies
Image source: arinawe
#96 Tzuyu And Chaeyoung Of Twice Share A Moment On Stage
Image source: StrategicCarry
#97 That Arm
Image source: cremaster2
#98 A Steaming Head
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#99 Be Careful When Leaving Your Cat Out In The Sunlight Too Long
Image source: TrumpsDoubleChin
#100 The Hallway Of This Hotel
Image source: icleanjaxfl
#101 French Police Floating Around
Image source: Whoami_bin
#102 Fuzzy Thighs
Image source: dphats818
#103 When Your Innie And Outie Start To Bleed Together
Image source: icleanjaxfl
#104 A Floating Handrail
Image source: marsupilamoe
#105 I Thought These Were 2 Different Pictures Cut In The Middle
Image source: DreamswapNightmare
#106 I Thought He Was Standing On One Leg
Image source: Grand-Marsupial-3833
#107 The Sphinx, But Dog
Image source: SinisterVeteran
#108 Another Melting Cat
Image source: shitoupek
#109 The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching
Image source: Dr_Zeraox
#110 Dad Dog Mid Lick Makes Its Puppy Look Like It Has A Beak
Image source: Practical-State3449
#111 This Is A Single Photo
Image source: YoggieD
#112 Look Who’s Pregnant
Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789
#113 The Fire Breathing Cat
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#114 Cloudy With A Chance Of Snowballs
Image source: Good-Insurance-2157
#115 Wife And I Taking A Maternity Picture From A Pose She Saw Online. Our Arms Got A Bit Jumbled
Image source: Tyler0903
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