115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

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If you’ve ever been to a magic show, you know how easy it is to be fooled. But the same thing can happen when you’re looking at a screen—no tricks required.

The subreddit ‘Confusing Perspective’ is built entirely around that idea. Its members share photos that make real life seem quite strange.

Whether it’s perfect timing or an oddly placed angle, these images don’t always make sense right away, so give them a second and see if you can “solve” them.

It’s a fun way to check how quickly your brain jumps to the wrong conclusion—and finds its way back.

#1 You’re Not Witnessing A [crime]

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#2 Nice

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Vlajko9898

#3 This ‘Square’ Fire Hydrant In My Neighbourhood Is Actually Round

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Nillows

#4 Schrodinger’s Cat

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: cant_find_name_

#5 Looks Like Two Separate Photos

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: -What-on-Earth-

#6 Grandma’s Hair Is On Fire

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Quantization

#7 It’s Not Photoshoped

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Sunny_IV

#8 Nice Angle

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Long_term99

#9 Nice Outfit. (Does This Count?)

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: ObscureRedditor77

#10 That Shoulder Tattoo

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Calu_T

#11 A Kiss

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Kryczka88

#12 This Photo Is Directly Above The Zebras. The Black Ones Are Shadows

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: rinlen222

#13 Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Raxxla

#14 Nobody’s Nose?

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: OhioCrisis

#15 Carpet At My Work

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: LonelyBuddhaa

#16 Dave Is A Big Baby

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: mij8907

#17 Invisible Man Walking A Dog

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: PaaYv

#18 Wish My Girl Could Hold Me Like This🥲

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: EmojiJoe

#19 Thought They Were Lifting Him Up

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Emlux

#20 Old Lady Impaled By Pool Noodle

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: E-OfHouse-Jeffurious

#21 Camouflage Tram !!!

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: kanxzz

#22 Floating Head (No Dogs Were Harmed For This Pic)

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: warux2

#23 That’s One Tall Baby

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: wjdhay

#24 And For My Next Magic Trick… [not Oc]

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Balunzo23

#25 Dog With A Pinecone

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: anonymous_sfdol

#26 Man With Tiny Arm

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: LiiiLoisiane_-_

#27 Rug Depth Perception

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: bbd4589

#28 I Think One Of My Cats Might Be A Bit Overweight

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: ThaDignity

#29 Big Seagull

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: jhn96

#30 Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: maiyess

#31 Caught My Cat Mid-Evolution

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Haunting-Trip-6068

#32 Sky Is The Same Color As The Building

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Opening_Bit_8386

#33 Can Anyone Figure This One Out??

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: hey_Imokie

#34 I Was Scared For A Second

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Lnava2

#35 Broken Down Boxes At My Work Looks Like A Poorly Done Photoshop

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: thesmashingsouls

#36 This Baby Polar Bear’s Face Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To It’s Mother’s Side

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Character-Q

#37 Mind Your Own Business Human

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Ivexxe

#38 The Airplane Has Not Fallen Over

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: ZealousidealToe9416

#39 Cat And Its Shadow

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: flynnthefish

#40 The Islands Look Like They’re Hovering

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: LostEconomy6824

#41 Mirror For Sale

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Phx-Jay

#42 That Guy In The Top Left Is Really Sticking His Neck Out To Be A Fan

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: DerekPope

#43 The City Of Giants

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: WingofTech

#44 This River In Latvia Looks Like A Crocodile Crawling Into The Sea

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Geofferz

#45 Those Pants Look Great On Him

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate-Contact75

#46 The Feet Are Pressed In The Sand, Not Sculpted…

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Ewallux

#47 Truck Delivering A New Hedge

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: sunnyjum

#48 Wormhole Window

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: SSouter

#49 Peg Leg Boi

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: UrbanAchievers6371

#50 3D Burnout

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: AloneDirector1376

#51 Friends Holding Hands

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#52 People Really Do Take Anything Out On The Road In Michigan

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: ajaknna

#53 TV Is Level But Looks Off

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Friendly_Length825

#54 Two Planes Crashing Into Eachother

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Styrofoam_boy109

#55 A Horse Split

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: YoggieD

#56 Shocked Doing Laundry Because I Have No Pets

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: LopsidedEquipment177

#57 They’re All The Same Height

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Good-Preparation-884

#58 Street To Rooftop Parking

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Ultrachickenn

#59 Ghost Rider Reboot

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: PrA2107

#60 My Mom Shhh’d Me So I Wouldn’t Scare Away The ‘Birds’ She Was Trying To Zoom In On

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: friedeggjellyfish

#61 Giant Blackbird, Or Open Car Hood?

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: AgincourtSalute

#62 Car Crash

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Hairy_Ghostbear

#63 The Goal Is Facing Two Sides Simultaneously

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: pizzeta86

#64 Stairs

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: LiiiLoisiane_-_

#65 Sky Looks Like A River

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: dreamwall

#66 Cat Or Pig?

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: warux2

#67 Yep, I Thought It Was A Cone Too

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Glass-Fan111

#68 Van Parked On A Grey Pavement

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: shaybay12

#69 Something Wrong With My Cat

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: dreadware8

#70 Sinkholes In China Look Like Giant Rocks

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: CrispyMiner

#71 Irl Low Spec Shadow Render

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Opening_Bit_8386

#72 Someone Explain

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: BLUE-sky-coming

#73 Where’s His Head Tho

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#74 Tracing Design Looks Like It Overlaps

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: FancyFeline23

#75 Really Excited To Kick The Ball 😳

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: DressNo6983

#76 Huge Suit

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: jhks30

#77 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: carla2lee

#78 This Reporter Confuses Her Audience

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: VectorChing101

#79 Window Balconies Anyone,

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: VentureIntoVoid

#80 Found On R/Ptohocritique

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Rimbo90

#81 I Swear I Don’t Have Little T-Rex Arms

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Venokris

#82 Oh No There’s A Hole In The Cat

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: SamMac62

#83 Tiny Feet

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: 420Eski-Grim

#84 Mandog

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: sxmilliondollarman

#85 Wooly Snake

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: sh0tgunben

#86 Caution Tape Not Helping

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: icleanjaxfl

#87 Special Doggo

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: ArmokPL

#88 Biblically Accurate Cat

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: PaaYv

#89 Grasshopper Destroys Town

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Ordinary-Roll9306

#90 These Are Not Mountains But Rather The Grand Canyon

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: thelierama

#91 New Look

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious-Length511

#92 Smoking Dog, Photo By Paolo Belloni

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: YoggieD

#93 Curling Stones In The Back Somehow Look Bigger

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Trabalhomem

#94 This Is Not Picture-In-Picture

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: never1st

#95 Of Fried Puppies

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: arinawe

#96 Tzuyu And Chaeyoung Of Twice Share A Moment On Stage

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: StrategicCarry

#97 That Arm

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: cremaster2

#98 A Steaming Head

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#99 Be Careful When Leaving Your Cat Out In The Sunlight Too Long

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: TrumpsDoubleChin

#100 The Hallway Of This Hotel

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: icleanjaxfl

#101 French Police Floating Around

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Whoami_bin

#102 Fuzzy Thighs

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: dphats818

#103 When Your Innie And Outie Start To Bleed Together

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: icleanjaxfl

#104 A Floating Handrail

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: marsupilamoe

#105 I Thought These Were 2 Different Pictures Cut In The Middle

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: DreamswapNightmare

#106 I Thought He Was Standing On One Leg

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Grand-Marsupial-3833

#107 The Sphinx, But Dog

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: SinisterVeteran

#108 Another Melting Cat

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: shitoupek

#109 The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Dr_Zeraox

#110 Dad Dog Mid Lick Makes Its Puppy Look Like It Has A Beak

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Practical-State3449

#111 This Is A Single Photo

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: YoggieD

#112 Look Who’s Pregnant

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789

#113 The Fire Breathing Cat

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#114 Cloudy With A Chance Of Snowballs

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Good-Insurance-2157

#115 Wife And I Taking A Maternity Picture From A Pose She Saw Online. Our Arms Got A Bit Jumbled

115 Misleading And Confusing Photos That Seem Like A Glitch In Real Life (New Pics)

Image source: Tyler0903

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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