Justin Reid: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Justin Reid

February 15, 1997

Prairieville, Louisiana, US

28 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Justin Reid?

Justin Quintin Reid is an American professional football safety, recognized for his hard-hitting playmaking ability and exceptional football intelligence. He consistently anchors defenses with his versatile skill set.

His breakout moment occurred when he was unexpectedly selected by the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft, quickly establishing himself as a dynamic starter and making an immediate impact on the field.

Early Life and Education

An athletic family raised Justin Reid in Prairieville, Louisiana, where he embraced a strong foundation in sports from an early age. His father, Eric Reid Sr., was an All-American hurdler, and his older brother, Eric Reid Jr., also became an NFL safety.

He attended Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, where he excelled in football, track, and soccer before committing to Stanford University. There, he studied Management Science and Engineering, demonstrating a keen intellect beyond the gridiron.

Notable Relationships

A string of personal milestones has marked Justin Reid’s life in recent years, most notably his partnership with Marissa Rand. The couple publicly announced they were expecting their first child in late 2024.

They welcomed their daughter, Cielle, in January 2025, a joyous event shared with fans and solidifying their family unit.

Career Highlights

Justin Reid’s football career is highlighted by his significant contributions as a safety, notably his two Super Bowl victories with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII. He consistently delivered impactful performances, including a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown early in his career.

Beyond his on-field success, Reid actively champions community engagement through his charitable organization, JReid InDeed. The foundation focuses on supporting disadvantaged youth with interactive programs and technology access.

His collegiate career at Stanford was also highly decorated, earning him First-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and solidifying his reputation as a standout defensive player.

