Why Was Dae Recast in XO, Kitty?

Fans of the film series set off by 2018’s To All The Boys I Loved Before were probably surprised to see a different actor portraying the role of Dae, Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend, in the spin-off series Xo, Kitty but there is a rational reason behind it. Dae was briefly introduced in the third installment of the To All the Boys film series titled To All the Boys Always and Forever and when Kitty got old enough to explore her romantic life, it was assumed that viewers would get to see more of Dae. However, a different actor was given the role.
XO, Kitty premiered on May 18, 2023, setting a record as the first Netflix television series spun from a Netflix original movie. XO, Kitty‘s cast has some returning stars from the film series while new ones have been added. With the much-loved stars of the film series (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) significantly missing from the screen, Anna Cathcart plays the main role of Kitty Song Covey as she embarks on a journey that takes her far from home to find true love. Aside from Cathcart who is still playing Kitty, John Corbett and Sarayu Blue are reprising their roles as Dr. Covey (Kitty’s dad) and Trina Rothschild (his romantic partner) respectively. One character that has raised a few eyebrows is Dae who obviously has a new actor, leading fans to wonder why he was recast.
Jeon Ho-Young Played Dae In To All the Boys: Always and Forever
First played by Jeon Ho-Young, Dae was introduced to the franchise in the third film To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021). In the movie, Kitty meets Dae during her family’s trip to South Korea. They were both in the seventh grade and considered too young to explore their love story. Nevertheless, the two began a long-distance relationship but technology helped them keep in touch. Though he only appeared in one scene physically, Dae became an important figure in Kitty’s life but distance hindered them from seeing each other.
Choi Min-Young Stepped In as Dae in XO, Kitty
Eager to be with her own person, Kitty applies for a spot at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same school Dae attends, and jets off from her home in Portland, Oregon to Seoul, South Korea to surprise him. XO, Kitty follows Kitty Song Covey, a self-proclaimed teen love expert, and matchmaker as she comes to the bitter realization of what love truly is. For reasons Netflix did not share, Dae was recast in the television series.
For the TV series, Choi Min-Young took over the role from Jeon Ho-Young and while no reason was given on why the character was recast, the demands of the role which likely require a more seasoned actor might be a good guess. When Jeon Ho-Young played Dae, the character didn’t get enough attention unlike in XO, Kitty where the character is front and center. Another reason could be that Jeon Ho-Young was engaged in other projects like the South Korean reality competition Boys Planet. Whatever the case may be, Choi Min-Young has taken the reins as the main lead in XO, Kitty alongside Anna Cathcart, and he is doing a great job.
