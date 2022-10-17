6 Chinese Animes You Should Watch In 2022

Everyone is used to watching Japanese anime, but you shouldn’t leave China out, especially with their releases. China has a reputation for anime spanning hundreds of episodes, depending on the franchise, with some still ongoing. They are also prominent for implementing the 2D or 3D animation style in many of their donghua (Chinese anime). They mostly span war, cultivation, and even comedy themes that make you laugh beyond your limits while watching. Let us go through some donghua recommendations you should watch in 2022, which would likely get you hooked.
Douluo Dalu (Soul Land)
Your hunger to witness the combination of isekai and cultivation comes to reality with the existence of Soul Land. The Chinese anime is a story of a certain transmigrator who escapes his current world through death and moves to another with cultivation. He strives to grow with the innate abilities of his parents and works to uncover some secrets amidst the war. It brings you amazing fight scenes and ability showcase in addition to its 3D animation style, making it unique. Soul Land is ongoing with 2 seasons and 225 episodes to enjoy the action.
Yi Nian Yong Heng (A Will Eternal)
A Will Eternal takes a similar but different turn with its 2D animation style and exciting comedy amidst the action. It’s the story of a chicken-stealing alchemist seeking the peak of immortality to escape death for no real reason. Bai Xiaochun goes to learn different techniques and gets stronger while unintentionally causing chaos to the other sect members present. He also became a hero of the sect despite his tough luck, but you should watch to find out how. The anime is currently airing and in its second season, with a special announced for release in 2023.
Doupo Cangqiong (Battle Through the Heavens)
If you love the concept of characters bouncing back from boundaries of being weak, then try watching this anime. It features a genius main character regarded as trash by many due to his low cultivation. The story shows his journey to redemption for himself and his family as he grows stronger to avenge the disgrace. Watch how Xiao Yan moves from the boundaries of trash to becoming a formidable force that even sect masters fear. The anime is currently in its fifth season with some special episodes and another season seems to come soon.
Xian Wang De Richang Shenghuo (The Daily Life of an Immortal King)
Enjoy a comedy-filled Chinese animes series with the reincarnated immortal king Wang Ling, who desires a peaceful life in the human world. He lives a quiet daily life as a human, which includes going to school and enjoying his favorite noodles. He also tries to make his family happy despite them being ordinary with knowledge of his extraordinary powers. Follow Wang Ling and his friends as they enjoy their daily lives while having different encounters with several situations and spirits. The anime is currently three episodes into its third season and will likely have another one once it ends.
Kao Ni La Zhanshen Xitong (War God System)
Anime fans have wished for a system or quest window at one point in their lives, and you probably have too. But how weird will it be to receive a system from someone while he shows happiness to dispose of it? It’s the story of Ah Lin moving from the mortal world to the spiritual world to learn about cultivation. Receiving a recommendation from a prominent spiritual master, he goes to learn about the spiritual world and grows. However, what he meets isn’t what he expects with their weird classes and demands from his irregular system.
Xia Gan Yi Dan Shen Jianxin (The Chivalrous Hero)
You might have gotten used to the concept of Chinese animes with their sects, cultivation, and martial arts. However, this anime comes at you differently, as the entire story exists to troll the traditional concept of animes and cultivation. It follows a unique animation style that appears to be between 2D and 3D, with little action but excess comedy. Watch how the characters troll all Chinese concepts with a straight face as you follow the chivalrous hero anime. The donghua is in its third season, giving you several episodes to blast through while laughing hard from the start.
Are They Worth Watching?
China has put some effort into bringing anime and novel fans the motion pictures they have always dreamed of watching. Donghuas take a different approach but are great, like Japanese animes, and you would enjoy them. The animes from the list above will immerse you in the excitement you always imagine from the novels. There are still more to come, so expect our recommendations and let us know if you enjoyed these donghuas in the comment section.