9 Best-Selling Games That Now Have a Movie/TV Adaptations

Buckle up, gaming fans. It won’t be wrong to refer to today as a golden age for every joystick and console junkie. The thrill of witnessing your beloved video games leap out from their pixelated confines into the vibrant world of cinema and television is unmatchable. Not only does it take fandom to the next level by bringing in more audiences, but it also helps transform solo digital adventures into cinematic masterpieces.
This article explores nine iconic games. Known for their compelling narratives and charismatic characters — these games have made the jump from gaming platforms to the small and silver screens. These Movie and TV adaptations also help explain the storyline of games in much more detail. So without any further ado, let’s press start.
1. The Witcher
The Witcher is a game soaked in magic, swordplay, and mythical beasts. Protagonist Geralt of Rivia’s journey in the video game was compelling enough to warrant a Netflix series. The show stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the white-haired Witcher. The Netflix Original adaptation of this video game blends high fantasy with drama — faithfully bringing the game’s complex narrative to life.
2. Dota
In the world of Dota, ancient forces clash in a whirlwind of strategy and teamwork. The animated adaptation, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, explores this rich universe further. The Netflix series, with Yuri Lowenthal voicing the Dragon Knight, infuses each frame with the game’s exciting lore. It was a much-needed series to explain the tough dynamics of the game — that were otherwise not clear to players.
3. Sonic the Hedgehog
When discussing notable games with movies or TV adaptations, who can forget the speed-obsessed blue ball of fun, Sonic the Hedgehog? This Sega classic has charmed gamers for decades. When Sonic burst onto the big screen in a live-action movie, it thrilled fans. With Ben Schwartz lending his voice to Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the film’s vibrant depiction of the speedster’s adventures is a tribute to the game’s enduring popularity through all these years.
4. Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider has just been another name for the thrill of discovery and the taste of danger. Lara Croft, the fearless explorer, took gamers on extraordinary adventures, unearthing ancient secrets in the process. The game’s excitement translated seamlessly into a movie series. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, have alternatively stepped into the boots of the renowned and highly intelligent archaeologist, Lara Croft. The cinematic adaptations capture the essence of the game’s pulse-pounding exploits and helped gamers understand the dynamics of the game much better.
5. Assassin’s Creed
Through the memories of ancestors, Assassin’s Creed players traverse diverse time periods, living the lives of various assassins. This unique gaming experience made its way to the big screen, starring Michael Fassbender. The film mirrored the game’s signature blend of historical intrigue and action-packed stealth gameplay perfectly. It offered fans another avenue to enjoy the franchise.
6. Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia is a video game series, revered for its combination of acrobatics, puzzle-solving, and swordplay. When these elements leaped onto the cinema screen, the result was a thrilling spectacle. Jake Gyllenhaal took the helm as the agile Prince while transforming the game’s platforming antics into a cinematic delight.
7. Resident Evil
Resident Evil is a name that sends chills down gamers’ spines. A masterpiece of horror, it pioneered the survival genre. Transitioning from console to screen, it birthed a movie franchise that mirrored the game’s gruesome frights. Although it’s a series entailing multiple protagonists, Milla Jovovich‘s portrayal of Alice, the relentless survivor, captured the essence of the game’s bone-chilling intensity extremely well.
8. The Last of Us
No list about movie and TV adaptations of video games would be complete without the inclusion of The Last of Us. The game is etched in gaming history for its moving narrative and unforgettable characters. It’s a journey through a post-apocalyptic world that shook players to their core. This haunting tale is now an HBO series, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey breathing life into Joel and Ellie, keeping fans hooked to their survival story.
9. Arcane
Arcane springs from the universe of League of Legends, a game known for its strategic battles and captivating lore — much like Dota. In this Netflix animated series, fans delve deeper into the city of Piltover and its dark underbelly, Zaun. Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell lend their voices to the champions, making the animated adaptation an enriching extension of the game‘s universe.