The Goonies Cast: Where Are the Stars of the Classic Comedy Now?

The Goonies cast and stellar performances turned the adventure comedy into a cult classic. Released on June 7, 1985, The Goonies captivated audiences with its story of friendship, treasure hunts, and a memorable cast of kids on a mission to save their neighborhood. Directed by Richard Donner, Chris Columbus wrote the screenplay from a story by Steven Spielberg.
Released 39 years ago, The Goonies cast remains a cultural phenomenon and nostalgic favorite. With reports of a sequel, plans have been greenlit for a possible sequel, with the original cast set to return. In reconnecting with the original cast, here’s everything to know about The Goonies cast and what they’ve been up to since 1985.
Sean Astin as Michael “Mikey” Walsh
The then-14-year-old Sean Austin led the The Goonies cast playing Michael “Mikey” Walsh. Mikey was the courageous, asthmatic leader of the Goonies. After discovering the map in his attic, Mikey is determined to find One-Eyed Willy’s treasure to save his home from foreclosure. Actor Sean Astin went on to have an impressive acting career, starring in numerous films and TV shows.
Sean Astin’s most iconic role came 16 years later, in 2001, when he was cast to portray Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. A few of his other notable roles include Lynn McGill in 24 (2006) and Oso in Special Agent Oso (2009–2012). In the 2010s, he voiced Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012–2017), Bob Newby in Stranger Things (2017), and Ed in No Good Nick (2019). Sean Astin continues to act, lend his voice to animated series, and work behind the scenes as a producer and director.
Josh Brolin as Brandon “Brand” Walsh
Josh Brolin played Brandon “Brand” Walsh in The Goonies. His character was Mikey’s older brother. Brand starts off more concerned with impressing girls but soon becomes integral in the Goonies’ adventure. Josh Brolin is one of the most successful actors from The Goonies cast. With The Goonies as his acting debut, it coincidentally became his breakthrough role, with his career skyrocketing afterward. Brolin gained widespread recognition for his roles in films such as No Country for Old Men (2007), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). His most recent role is portraying Gurney Halleck in the 2021 Dune movie and its sequel, Dune: Part Two (2024).
Jeff Cohen as Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen
Jeff Cohen joined The Goonies cast as Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen. His character was the Goonies’ lovable gluttonous goofball, who’s remembered for his clumsiness and hilarious interactions with Sloth and for coming to the rescue of the others. After The Goonies, Jeff Cohen starred in a few other film and television projects before going to college. He retired from acting and focused on his education, earning a Juris Doctor from the UCLA School of Law. Today, Cohen works as an attorney and is a partner at Cohen Gardner LLB, based in Beverly Hills. However, he still keeps in touch with other cast members of The Goonies.
Corey Feldman as Clark “Mouth” Devereaux
Corey Feldman had starred in a few movies before The Goonies. However, The Goonies helped solidify his career as a child actor. Feldman played Clark “Mouth” Devereaux, the wisecracking member of the group, whose humor is often tinged with sarcasm. Mouth was also Mikey’s best friend. His career took a hit during his teens as it was plagued with a few controversies. As an adult, Corey Feldman has been outspoken about the darker side of Hollywood, advocating for survivors of child abuse in the industry. Although he faced several challenges in his career, Corey Feldman continues acting and has ventured into music.
Ke Huy Quan as Richard “Data” Wang
Vietnamese-born American actor Ke Huy Quan also joined The Goonies cast. He was cast as Richard “Data” Wang, the inventive Goonies with a plethora of gadgets that often save the day. He’s a James Bond fanatic. After his acting career slowed down in the 1990s, Quan transitioned behind the scenes, working as a stunt coordinator and assistant director. However, he made a major return to acting in 2022 with the critically acclaimed role in the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. His performance in the movie won Quan his first Oscar.
Kerri Green as Andrea Theresa “Andy” Carmichael
The Goonies was also Kerri Green’s acting and film debut. Green was cast as Andrea Theresa “Andy” Carmichael in The Goonies. The character was a cheerleader who had a crush on Mikey’s older brother, Brand. Like Brand, Andy is swept up in the Goonies’ adventure. Kerri Green continued acting until the early 90s. After stepping away from the spotlight to focus on family and personal life, Green co-founded Independent Women Artists, a production company that she uses to write and produce indie projects. Kerri Green has largely stayed out of the public eye, with her last acting credit in 2012.
Martha Plimpton as Stephanie “Stef” Steinbrenner
Martha Plimpton joined The Goonies cast in a supportive role as Stephanie “Stef” Steinbrenner. Stef is the tomboyish friend of Andy. She also joins Brand and Andy in going after the Goonies. Since The Goonies, Martha Plimpton has had a successful career in film and television, with several critically acclaimed roles. Besides her work on screen, Plimpton is also a respected stage actress. A few of her notable roles include The Good Wife (2009–2013), Raising Hope (2010–2014), and The Real O’Neals (2016–2017). She last starred as Judith Holt in the Kate Winslet-led HBO political satire miniseries The Regime.
John Matuszak as Lotney “Sloth” Fratelli
John Matuszak played Lotney “Sloth” Fratelli in The Goonies. He’s the deformed but kind-hearted son of Mama Fratelli (Anne Ramsey). He later befriends Chunk and helps rescue the Goonies from his family. Mikey later invites Sloth to live with his family. Before The Goonies, John Matuszak was a former NFL player who transitioned into acting. The Goonies was his fourth feature film. Unfortunately, John Matuszak died from an accidental overdose of the prescription drug Darvocet on June 17, 1989. He was 38 years old at the time of his death. Besides the talented The Goonies cast, the 1989 Pet Sematary was another 80s movie that has remained a classic.
