Pet Sematary 1989 Cast: Meet the Actors of the Classic Horror Film

The 1989 Pet Sematary cast breathed life into Stephen King’s characters from his 1983 novel. Directed by Mary Lambert, the movie captured King’s novels’ psychological horror and eerie theme, leaving an indelible mark in horror cinema. Although reviews were generally mixed, Pet Sematary was a Box Office success, grossing $57.5 million from a $11.5 million production budget.
Pet Sematary centered around the Creed family—patriarch Louis Creed, matriarch Rachel Goldman-Creed, their children Ellie and Gage, and pet cat Church. The family moved to Ludlow, Maine, from Chicago after Louis accepted a job offer as a physician. However, Louis resurrects malevolent spirits after burying Church and Gage in an ancient Miꞌkmaq burial ground in a forest behind their home. The movie’s success was largely recognized because of its talented cast. These were the top 1989 Pet Sematary cast and the characters they played.
Dale Midkiff as Louis Creed
American actor Dale Midkiff portrayed Dr. Louis Creed, Pet Sematary’s protagonist. His new job as a physician moves his family to the rural town of Ludlow, Maine. Midkiff’s portrayal of a grieving father driven to desperate measures after the tragic death of his son is both haunting and relatable. Before being cast in Pet Sematary, Dale Midkiff was famous for portraying John Ross “Jock” Ewing in Dallas: The Early Years (1986) and Elvis Presley in the 1988 TV film Elvis and Me.
Fred Gwynne as Jud Crandall
Fred Gwynne’s performance as Jud Crandall, the Creed’s elderly neighbor, is often regarded as the heart of the movie. Gwynne’s deep, commanding voice also does justice to the character. Jud Crandall introduced Louis Creed to the Pet Sematary behind the Creed’s new home, as well as the dark secrets it holds. Fred Gwynne was known for playing Francis Muldoon in the NBC sitcom Car 54, Where Are You? (1961–1963). He was also known for playing Herman Munster in the sitcom The Munsters (1964–1966) and George “Big Frenchy” DeMange in The Cotton Club (1984). Fred Gwynne died on July 2, 1993, at age 66.
Denise Crosby as Rachel Goldman-Creed
Actress and model Denise Crosby joined the Pet Sematary cast as Louis’s wife, Rachel Creed. The character harbored a traumatic fear of death due to harrowing childhood experience involving her dead sister, Zelda Goldman (Andrew Hubatsek). Denise Crosby delivered a compelling and breathtaking performance as a young woman battling past and present horrors. Crosby’s most notable role before appearing in Pet Sematary was portraying Lieutenant Tasha Yar in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Child actor Elizabeth Ureneck played the younger Rachel Goldman.
Miko Hughes as Gage Creed
Then child actor Miko Hughes, who was three years old at the time, delivered one of the most memorable performances in horror cinema as Gage Creed. Gage was Louis and Rachel’s young son killed in an accident. Gage’s tragic death and resurrection form the basis of Pet Sematary’s main plot. As the movie’s main antagonist, three-year-old Miko Hughes’s ability to switch from an innocent child to a terrifying killer was extraordinary. Unsurprisingly, Pet Sematary was Miko Hughes’ acting and film debut.
Blaze Berdahl as Ellen “Ellie” Creed
Nine-year-old Blaze Berdahl portrayed Ellen “Ellie” Creed, the Creeds’ oldest child. Ellie’s premonitions and supernatural sensitivity throughout the movie foreshadow the tragedies that ultimately befell her family. Ellie was portrayed as a young girl grappling with the concept of life and death. Just like Miko Hughes, the 1989 Pet Sematary was also Blaze Berdahl’s film debut. Although Berdahl has scaled back on acting, Pet Sematary helped shape her career.
Brad Greenquist as Victor Pascow
Victor Pascow was a supporting character in the 1989 Pet Sematary. The character is introduced early in the movie after the Creeds move into their home in Ludlow, Maine. Victor Pascow was a jogger killed in an accident after being hit by a truck. However, the character returned as a spectral figure to warn Louis about the dangers of the Pet Sematary. Despite his gruesome appearance, Victor Pascow acted as a guardian angel over the Creeds family. Brad Greenquist portrayed the character, helping to balance its eerie and compassionate nature. Author and the film’s screenwriter Stephen King also starred in Pet Sematary. King played the local Minister. The character conducted Gage’s funeral. Thanks to the 1989 Pet Sematary cast, the movie was a success like several other Stephen King movie adaptations.
