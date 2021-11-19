Breaking into the entertainment industry can be incredibly difficult. So, once a person finally gets their foot in the door, people expect them to keep the momentum going. Unfortunately, though, nothing in the business is ever guaranteed and sometimes stars fade into oblivion just as quickly as they appear. That seems to have been the case with Milly Shapiro who got her big break when she was cast in the 2018 movie Hereditary. The film put the talented young actress on the map, but unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of her since. If you’re one of the many people who has been curious about what Milly has been up to since her role in Hereditary, you aren’t alone. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Milly Shapiro.
Milly’s Acting Journey
Milly was born in Tampa and she spent much of her young life there. She was born with a condition called cleidocranial dysostosis which, according to Medline Plus, “is a condition that primarily affects development of the bones and teeth”. We aren’t sure exactly how she got into acting, but it likely had something to do with the fact that her older sister, Abigail, is an actress. When Milly was around 10 years old she relocated to New York City after being cast as the title character in the Broadway production of Matilda. Thanks to her work in the production, she earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She continued to work in the theater world for several years and was in the off-Broadway production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Hereditary was actually her first on-screen role, but you’d never be able to guess by watching her work. When asked how she got the opportunity for the movie, Milly told Daily Dead, “Well, I got the audition when I was walking home from school. They sent the script since it is a really dark film, and they wanted everyone to read it and make sure they’re okay with doing it before they auditioned. So, I read the script, and I was very startled and very intrigued. I’m a huge horror fan, and it was on my bucket list to be in horror movies: both as someone who wasn’t getting scared and someone who dies. I was like, “This is both of the things I want to be in a horror movie combined.” Even though her character died relatively early on in the movie, Milly had still become a fan favorite. Plus, her on-screen death was arguably one of the most memorable of the decade.
What Has Milly Been Up To Since Hereditary?
If you feel like you haven’t seen much of Milly since Hereditary, that’s because she hasn’t made many on-screen appearances. She has only had one other live-action role since the film’s release as well as a voice role in the TV series JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales. We weren’t able to find any specific information on why Milly hasn’t had more on-screen opportunities, but there’s a chance she has been auditioning for things and just hasn’t found the right role yet. As of now, though, Milly doesn’t have any on-screen opportunities in the pipeline. Just because she hasn’t been on our screens doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working, though. She and her sister perform together under the name Shapiro Sisters. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear that they have any upcoming appearances in the works. In addition to her work as an actress, Milly is also focused on music. She is part of a band called AFTERxCLASS which has been releasing music throughout 2021. Outside of her career, Milly has always been pretty reserved when it comes to her personal life. However, when she isn’t working, she enjoys doing things like reading and watching anime. She has also been using her platform to show her support for the causes she believes in including anti-bullying.
What’s Next For Milly?
As mentioned earlier, Milly doesn’t currently have any projects in the works. She also hasn’t done any interviews to hint at what she may be working on next. At the moment, she seems to be very focused on her music. That said, it seems highly unlikely that we’ve seen the last of her. With her level of talent and her love for performing, there’s no doubt that she will continue to find opportunities. Whether it be on the screen or the stage, Milly has everything she needs to be a star. Although it’d be nice to see her do another horror movie, it’ll also be great if she gets the chance to show her range.