10 Comic Characters Who Rank as Worldbreakers

The number of insanely powerful characters in the comics has exploded over the years as many of them have been compared to each other, and fans have talked until they’re blue in the face or until their fingers and wrists ache from operating a keyboard for so many hours in defense of one hero or another. But the thing is that there are powerful heroes, and then there are those who can easily break one world or another if they put enough effort into it. Some might be arguable, and others might elicit a giant ‘duh’ since this has been known for a while. But the fact is that a hero that has enough power to be a global threat is the type that many might think of as a true danger to any given universe.
Here are ten heroes that could classify as a world breakers.
10. Scarlet Witch
Some people might scratch their heads when thinking of how the Scarlet Witch could destroy the world. But with her chaos or hex magic, there’s not a lot that she couldn’t do since she just about eradicated mutants by speaking the words ‘No more mutants.” Just think if she were to say something like ‘crack the world in half’. It’s not certain if her magic would do such a thing, but her power is nothing to be messed with.
9. Magneto
It’s true that he spent much of his time in the comics as a villain, but he does count for this list since he did eventually become a hero. The fact that it’s been stated more than once that Magneto could, if he focused, shift the magnetic poles of the world points to the idea that Magneto could create an extinction-level event. Ripping the iron core out of the earth’s center has also been something that has been theorized as a possibility.
8. Doctor Strange
With the forces that Strange has at his disposal, there’s no doubt that he could do some major damage since the worlds and entities he deals with could be used to create a serious problem for planet earth. His power might not be able to do this in the same manner as others, but given the nature of the mystical arts he works with, it’s easy to believe that the Sorcerer Supreme could end this world rather easily if he desired.
7. Doctor Manhattan
It might require a bit of a flex, but there’s not much doubt that Doctor Manhattan could disrupt the world in a way that would end the world if he really put some effort into it. The fact that he doesn’t really have to do much to cause massive destruction is evidence that he could, if he were applying himself, disrupt the core of the world and show little to no emotion while doing so. He might even be able to pull the individual elements from the core if he so desired.
6. Sentry
A guy that carries the ability to create a force that’s equal to so many exploding suns is more than enough to destroy a planet since the type of force that the Sentry can unleash could very easily destroy more than one world within the vicinity of his blast.
5. Franklin Richards
The son of Sue and Reed Richards is powerful enough to create small galaxies, so thinking that, as an adult that he couldn’t destroy an entire world would be kind of ridiculous. How he would do it is hard to say since he is the son of two very intelligent people, which means that he might look at this in a clinical way as well as from a creative stance. That’s kind of scary, to be honest.
4. Thor
Thor is the type of character that has been around for a long, long time and predates comics in a very big way. But when Marvel got hold of this character, it became evident that he would be altered in a number of ways, not the least of which is the fact that he can call upon the type of power that could crack a world in half if he decided it was a good idea. Obviously, this wouldn’t happen regularly, but it could happen. That’s the point.
3. Superman
As one of the most OP characters in existence, there isn’t a lot that Superman can’t do since the Kryptonian has been shown to be capable of smashing through just about anything if he has to. This guy could likely make his way to the core of the earth and punch it hard enough to stop it or use his ice breath or something. It’s kind of up to the writers as to what is possible, and Superman usually gets favored in this manner quite a bit.
2. Phoenix
As another legend that’s been taken from old stories and myths, the Phoenix is a character that managed to get a serious upgrade when it was created as a cosmic entity and was then paired with one of the strongest mutants in the Marvel Universe. This being is known to destroy worlds on occasion and is one of the biggest threats that has ever existed in the comics. But the fact is that after a while, she did become a hero.
1. Hulk
The Hulk is one of the most obvious heroes to be deemed a world-breaker since he’s come close to doing it before. The old adage with this character is that the angrier he gets, the stronger he gets. One fact to remember is that the Hulk is usually pretty angry anyway, but he can actually get mad enough to cause earthquakes with a step when he’s powered up, so cracking the world in half wouldn’t be something to scoff at.