When it comes to A-list talent in Hollywood, Brad Pitt is near the top of the pile and has been for a long time. The two-time Oscar winner has starred in some of the most acclaimed movies of the last few decades and continues churning out impressive renditions. While he has been the focus of media attention for his complex love life, this has never marred his prowess as an actor.
Pitt is known for roles in movies like Se7en, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. These projects have allowed him to work with some of the finest filmmakers of all time and share the screen with a wealth of talent. However, like any actor, he has a string of roles that did not get the attention they deserved. So, here’s our pick of 5 underrated Brad Pitt movies.
5. Kalifornia (1993)
Kalifornia came at a time when Brad Pitt was climbing the Hollywood ladder but wasn’t quite yet seen as a leading man. The plot follows two journalists who embark on a tour of serial killer murder sites and form two companions along the way, completely unaware that one of them is actually a serial killer himself. Released in 1993, David Duchovny served as the star power, fresh off the new success of The X Files. However, it was Brad Pitt who stole the show as Early Grace, a sociopathic killer hiding in plain sight. It’s interesting to note that Pitt was becoming known as a heartthrob around this time, yet, he showcased his range portraying such a despicable character who can oddly charm the audience. Kalifornia was a box office bomb and his since fell under the radar, however, it serves as one of Pitt’s most underrated roles and has slowly developed a cult following.
4. Killing Them Softly (2012)
Killing Them Softly served as a rare leap into independent cinema for Brad Pitt and also one of the darkest roles of his career. Playing tough and no-nonsense enforcer Jackie Cogan, Pitt displayed a level of brutality audiences hadn’t seen before. The plot follows Jackie as he is brought in to restore order after three low-level criminals rob a Mob-protected card game and cause the local criminal economy to collapse. Killing Them Softly is a slow-burn crime thriller carried by an understated leading role from Pitt. Although a quiet performance, Pitt springs to life at the right moments, delivering shocking violence and intense physicality. Despite a solid cast of supporting actors including Ray Liotta, Richard Jenkins, and James Gandolfini, Pitt shined above the rest, making Killing Them Softly a role that deserves way more recognition.
3. The Devil’s Own (1997)
The Devil’s Own saw a fresh-faced Brad Pitt showcase his penchant for the sinister, sharing the screen with Hollywood legend Harrison Ford. This gripping and often overlooked thriller tells the story of Frankie McGuire (Pitt), one of the IRA’s deadliest assassins who heads to America to buy weapons. When he lodges at traditional family home under the name Rory Devaney, he becomes friends with his host Tom O’Meara (Ford), soon discovering that he is a police officer. As their friendship blossoms, Tom’s instincts kick in and he realizes his family may be in danger.
The Devil’s Own was met with mixed reviews but managed to bring in over $140 million at the box office. Pitt’s performance was blasted for his accent, earning a Stinker Award nomination for Most Annoying Fake Accent. Yet, with that aside, it was a nuanced role that allowed him to embody a ruthless man using his deceptive skills to charm and disguise his evil motives. Overall, despite being overshadowed by some of Pitt’s more popular films, The Devil’s Own remains a thought-provoking and entertaining movie that deserves recognition for its powerful performances and timely exploration of political tensions.
2. True Romance (1993)
True Romance is by no means an underrated movie. However, upon release in 1993, it flopped at the box office and gained a lot of negative reviews. Yet, in recent years, it has garnered a cult following and has been back-traced by avid Quentin Tarantino enthusiasts. Although he didn’t direct the movie, Tarantino wrote the screenplay, so, when Pulp Fiction boomed the year later, True Romance got a second wind.
This crime thriller has a stacked cast including Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Dennis Hopper, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Christopher Walken. Yet, beneath it all, Brad Pitt lit up the screen with a small but memorable role as layabout stoner Floyd. Not moving from one spot for the entire movie, Pitt brought humor to a movie that was otherwise dark, violent and brooding. While the movie can no longer be considered underrated, it serves as one of Pitt’s most underrated roles as many may not realize he is even in it.
1. Burn After Reading (2008)
The Coen Brothers have an innate ability to take an extremely simple story and craft it into a complex movie with the use of their characters – and that’s exactly what they did with Burn After Reading. Following on from their Oscar-winning critical darling, No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading was another understated plot that relied on its quirky characters to elevate the picture. The story focuses on Chad (Pitt) and Linda (Frances McDormand), two clumsy and unscrupulous gym employees who stumble upon a mysterious disk and attempt to blackmail the owner, unaware that it is the memoire of an ex-CIA agent.
Burn After Reading was arguably the first full-blown comedic role for Brad Pitt. He portrayed Chad with a slapstick energy that was incredibly magnetic despite its cringing and hard-to-watch nature. Compared to other Coen brothers movies, Burn After Reading fell somewhat under the radar, meaning many audiences failed to see Pitt in one of his finest ever roles. Never has an idiot been so captivating to watch.
Follow Us