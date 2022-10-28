Who Are the Cast of “The Purge” (2013), First of Many?

Just when you think Hollywood has produced all possible horror storylines, James DeMonaco chooses to raise the bar a little higher. Horror movies often have supernatural beings, vengeful individuals, or just plain lunatics we love to call psychopaths. But what happens when you live a night of horror legally authorized by your government?
Admittedly, there are times we wish there were no laws in place to allow us to let out some steam. The Purge (2013) was the first installment of what we now know as the Purge Franchise. It would go on to produce a sequel, Anarchy (2014), and other films like Election Year (2016), The First Purge (2018), and The Forever Purge (2021).
The first movie’s success was proof that viewers probably love the idea and concept of the movie but are too moral to carry it out. The Purge (2013) grossed $89.3 million at the box office with a meager budget of $3 million.
Before there was ever a franchise to the movie, these were its original cast.
Ethan Hawke as James Sandin
Ethan Hawke is no stranger to horror films. Before taking on the role of James Sandin, he played Ellison Oswalt in the 2012 Sinister horror film. James Sandin is the wealthy CEO of a security company. He’s living the best life with his wife and two kids in a gated community in Los Angeles.
Before the night of the purge, James had his company install one of their latest security systems in his house. So, on the night of the purge, he hoped to stay with his family and not participate.
James’ plans didn’t go as planned, with his daughter’s boyfriend already hiding in the house before the security system was activated. Added to the fact that his son lets in a wounded stranger, James has to protect his family, even if it takes his life.
Lena Headey as Mary Sandin
When Lena Headey wasn’t playing Cersei Lannister, she was playing Mary Sandin, the matriarch of the Sandin family. On the night of the purge, things go awry for Mary when she realizes her husband’s security system is incapable of keeping the gang from entering their home.
Like Cersei Lannister, Mary Sandin would give her all to protect her kids and home. Mary thought her family was saved when neighbors came to help fight off the gang. But, little did she know the neighbors hated her and her family.
With the help of the stranger, she and her kids were able to keep the neighbors at bay and wait out the expiration of the purge. Can’t help but wonder about the awkwardness between the neighbors in the next couple of days.
Max Burkholder as Charlie Sandin
Charlie Sandin is the youngest child in the Sandin family. With the security system in place, he chooses to watch the security monitors. He soon discovers a wounded man pleading for help. He deactivates the security system to let him in. Although his dad, James Sandin, quickly reactivates it, the downtime is more than enough to let the stranger in.
Adelaide Kane as Zoey Sandin
Zoey Sandin is the oldest child of the Sandin family. She goes to see her boyfriend, Henry, before the night of the purge. However, when her father, James Sandin, activates the security system, Zoey is shocked to discover her boyfriend hiding in her room.
Thinking he was there to keep her company, Henry admits he wants to confront James for not approving of the relationship between him and Zoey. Henry comes downstairs to confront James by pointing and shooting a gun at him. James quickly shoots Henry and injures him.
Arija Bareikis as Grace Ferrin
When Mary begins to thank the neighbors for helping to save her family, Grace Ferrin steps in to tell the Sandins about the neighbors’ hatred for them. Grace, as the leader, takes charge of the assault on the Sandin.
However, the stranger protects the Sandins from Grace and the other neighbors. When Grace tried to regain control of the situation the next morning, Mary was more than happy to put her in her place.
Edwin Hodge as Bloody Stranger
Edwin Hodge plays the bloody stranger that puts the Sandins in harm’s way and later helps to protect them. The bloody stranger first appears on the security monitor as Charlie watches.
He manages to get into the house before James can reactivate the security system. After assisting in keeping the neighbors at bay, he bade the Sandins good luck the next morning for helping to keep him alive.