Jurassic World: Dominion Finally Makes One Billion Worldwide

It took four months, but Jurassic World: Dominion has crossed the billion-dollar mark. The third installment in the rebooted saga saw mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with Jurassic Park originals Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neil in a world where humans and dinosaurs live side-by-side. But, of course, this is a movie, so naturally, becomes a feeding fest for the dinosaurs, and the heroes of the past and present must find a way to stop them.
The reviews for Jurassic World: Dominion did the film no favors as it stands at an abysmal 29% on rotten tomatoes. Dominion is coming off the Fallen Kingdom, which critics and audiences reviewed terribly. The film made a tremendous worldwide total of 1.31 billion. The first film in the series, Jurassic World, managed to get to the billion-dollar mark in 13 days. Thus far, it remains the highest in terms of box office tickets collecting $1.6 billion in total. Luckily, the fans didn’t agree with critics about Dominion, as the audience score was 77%. However, many do feel that the franchise should take a break as the formula has become stale.
Despite the negative reviews, Dominion came out of the gate with solid numbers by garnering $145 million, making it the second-biggest domestic opening weekend behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Dominion had a significant second-week drop, falling 58% with a total of $58.7 million. Dominion was able to hold off Lightyear, though it comes below the second-week totals of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – which had a more significant drop of 59.5%, but $60 million in total – and Jurassic World fell an impressive 49% with a total of $106.6 million. The weekend drop isn’t as bad as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which had a worrying 67.5% second-week drop. Unfortunately, what should’ve been a slam dunk for Multiverse of Madness to get a billion ended with the feature bowing out to a little more than $950 million worldwide.
Thus far, Dominion has banked an impressive $376 million domestically and $624 million internationally. The third entry of the Jurassic World saga marks the second film of 2022 to reach the billion-dollar mark. That other honor goes to Top Gun: Maverick, which has collected an astonishing $1.454 billion. For a while, it seemed as if Dominion wouldn’t reach the billion-dollar club since it’s been released on digital on September 2nd. Dominion was billed as the final entry of the Jurassic World series, but with each of the films making over a billion and Bryce Dallas Howard’s recent interview, this won’t be the last time we’ll see these dinosaurs onscreen. Here’s what the actress stated in her PEOPLE interview:
“It’s very sad to say goodbye to something so wonderful. But also, I’m very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward, you know? Of course, it will be with a largely different cast and all of that, and that’s something that is to be celebrated. I know as a fan what I want to see moving forward, and I hope it comes to fruition.”
Now the studio hasn’t officially confirmed the news, but Howard’s words weren’t precisely denied either. It wouldn’t be the first time that a franchise promised a final film, only to come out with some reboot or sequel years later. So don’t be surprised if Halloween Ends doesn’t end if the box office numbers are substantial. Either way, Dominion crossing the billion-dollar mark is a massive feat as not many trilogies can say that all three films accomplished such a goal. Thor: Love and Thunder couldn’t make it past the billion mark. What the future holds for Jurassic World is unknown, but it’s clear that audiences love dinosaurs.