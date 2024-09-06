Who Is Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend? Meet Ines de Ramon

Ines de Ramon may have stepped into the spotlight through her association with Hollywood icon Brad Pitt, but there’s more to her than just her high-profile relationships. Brad Pitt has always been a figure of public intrigue, with his personal life often making headlines. Since his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie, the actor has largely kept his romantic life under wraps. Rumors about Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt’s budding relationship began swirling in late 2022.
However, their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024 has confirmed all speculations. While the world has become increasingly curious about her relationship with Pity, de Ramon has quietly built a successful and accomplished life in her own right. Her career, background, and personal values make her an intriguing figure, independent of her romantic ties. Here’s everything to know about Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
Ines de Ramon’s Early Life
There have been conflicting reports about Ines de Ramon’s age. While some report it as 31, others say she’s 34. Whatever the case, with Brad Pitt turning 61 in 2024, de Ramon is three decades younger than Pitt. Ines de Ramon was reportedly born in New Jersey. De Ramon is Spanish-American, with both parents reportedly from Spain. Although born in New Jersey, de Ramon was raised in Europe in Cologny, Switzerland.
She Studied Business Administration at the University
While much isn’t known about her High School education, Ines de Ramon enrolled and graduated from the University of Geneva, Switzerland. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Haute École de Commerce. According to de Ramon’s LinkedIn, she was admitted in 2010 and graduated in 2013.
Ines de Ramon is a Polyglot
Born into a family of Spanish descent, Ines de Ramon is a native Spanish speaker. While growing up, it was a language commonly used in their home. Born in New Jersey, and spending most of her adult life in the United States, de Ramon is also a Native English speaker.
In addition to Spanish and English, Ines de Ramon is also fluent in French. She also indicates she has professional working proficiency in German and Italian. As such, Ines de Ramon is able to communicate in five distinct world languages—talk about a worthy travel companion!
Ines de Ramon is Vice-president of a High-end Jewelry Company
Ines de Ramon currently holds the position of vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry, based in Los Angeles. Anita Ko is a name well-known among celebrities, with the brand specializing in luxurious, contemporary pieces. Anita Ko Jewelry’s A-list clients include Mandy Moore, Kourtney Kardashian, Johnny Depp, Taylor Swift, and Hailey Bieber. De Ramon’s work in the jewelry industry had positioned her in an exclusive circle of high-profile clients, even before Brad Pitt came into the picture. Ines de Ramon plays a key role in managing the company’s image and sales strategies.
However, it isn’t only her Business Administration degree that has brought her thus far into the world of luxury jewelry. De Ramon is well-educated in the industry. In December 2016, she was issued a certificate on Diamond Essentials from GIA (Gemological Institute of America). The following year, in July 2017, she received her second GIA certification in Colored Stones Essentials.
Although Ines de Ramon worked with Kempinski Hotels for six months before college, her career timeline shows she has always worked in the jewelry industry after graduation. She worked in the jewelry department at a Christie’s store in Geneva for a year, from 2013 to 2014. After she moved back to the United States, de Ramon worked in the retail department of a New York City store of the Swiss luxury jeweler de Grisogono. She worked with de Grisogono for four years, from 2014 to 2018.
She’s also a Certified Nutrition Health Coach
Ines de Ramon has always prioritized health and fitness for most of her adult life. Having received numerous compliments about her health, fitness style, and choices, de Ramon focused on being a coach. She took a two-year career gap year after she left de Grisogono in September 2018. By March 2019, she had become a certified integrative nutrition health coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. Ines de Ramon’s academic background in business and her interest in health, fitness, and holistic living led to diverse career paths with experience in a wide range of fields, from luxury products to wellness coaching. Her Instagram account, although private, reportedly showcases her commitment to fitness, healthy eating, and overall well-being.
Ines de Ramon is the Ex-wife of a Famous Vampire Diaries Actor
Although Ines de Ramon has been dragged into the spotlight for dating one of Hollywood’s A-listers, it isn’t her first time in the spotlight. Ines de Ramon is actor Paul Wesley’s ex-wife. Paul Wesley is famous for playing Stefan Salvatore in The CW’s supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries.
Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley were first spotted after a dinner date in June 2018. A month later, they publicly confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post. The couple married in February 2019. However, the marriage lasted about two years, and they separated in 2022. De Ramon and Paul Wesley’s divorce was finalized in February 2024.
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt Began Dating in 2022
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt were first seen together in late 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Following Pitt’s six-year legal battle at the time, rumors quickly began circulating about Pitt’s mystery girlfriend. Over time, with more sightings and confirmations from multiple sources, de Ramon and Pitt’s relationship was far from being rumors.
Despite the significant age gap between them, the couple share many interests, including being lovers of art, wellness, and privacy. Before their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, the couple was photographed together at several other events. Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have maintained their professional lives, with de Ramon continuing her work in the jewelry business and Pitt in acting and producing.
She’s a Private Person
Despite her romantic relationship with Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon continues to live a life of relative privacy. Apart from her private Instagram account, de Ramon isn’t active on social media. She also does not seek Hollywood’s media attention. Her background in business and wellness has allowed her to navigate her personal and professional life away from the tabloids.
According to sources close to de Ramon, her focus remains on her work and personal values. This has helped her stay humble, grounded, and focused on what truly matters in life. It isn’t strange for A-listers to date non-famous people, like Ines de Ramon, actor Robert De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, is also relatively unknown.
