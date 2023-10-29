Comprehensive Guide To Streaming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released in 2019. Although the film was co-produced between the United States, the United Kingdom, and China, the movie was distributed by Sony Pictures. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered in theatres in the United States on July 26, 2019.
The movie features an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Kurt Russell, and Margot Robbie. It earned several accolades including a nomination for ten awards at the 92nd Academy Awards the movie won two. The movie faced some controversy due to its depiction of late ’60s Hollywood and several historical figures.
What Is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood All About?
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the life of a fading actor and his stunt double as they navigate the rapidly changing film industry. Leonardo DiCaprio is portrayed as the fictional Rick Dalton, a television Western actor facing a fading career, and Brad Pitt as his trusty stuntman Cliff Booth. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. The movie is set in 1969 Los Angeles. The core idea of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood revolves around a fairy tale, one that unwinds one of the darkest, most horrifying things ever to have happened in Los Angeles.
Like the stories in some of Tarantino’s previous films, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a fictional narrative set against a historical context. In the movie, Dalton and Booth’s story plays out over the historical reality of the Tate-Labianca murders that took place across two terrible LA nights in 1969 in Los Angeles. Tarantino presented a version of Tate’s tragic story with a fairytale ending in which Tate’s murder is simultaneously avenged and averted.
Where Can You Stream Once Upon A Time In Hollywood?
In November 2019, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released through digital retailers, and on Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. However, it wasn’t available on streaming platforms till the following year. For those who wish to stream the movie online, it’s important to note that the availability differs from one country to another. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is available to stream on Starz Apple TV Channel, Starz Roku Premium Channel, Starz, DIRECTV, and Starz Amazon Channel.
The movie is also available to stream on HULU but would require the viewer to subscribe to the platform first. Some platforms also provide fans with the option to buy the movie such as DIRECTV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Apple TV, Microsoft Store, and Alamo on Demand. The prices to purchase the movie on the platforms mentioned above are relatively high, however, viewers also have the option to rent the movie for a lower price but with certain conditions.
Different Platforms Have Different Streaming Qualities
Most platforms where Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is available to stream are subscription-based, meaning viewers have to subscribe to the platform before they can stream the movie. Each platform has different streaming qualities and benefits. Some might offer HD and 4K video quality while others offer free trials or some might have a mix of all.
On Hulu, existing subscribers can add STARZ to any Hulu plan in order to stream Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for an additional $9.99/month. For new subscribers, the platform’s ad-supported plan costs $7.99/month and $17.99/month for ad-free plans, and the platform only offers viewers the option to stream the movie in HD. On Amazon Video the movie is available to rent on the platform for $3.89 and $13.99 to buy.
Reviews Of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood generally received positive reviews from critics and viewers. Critics praised the performances of DiCaprio and Pitt, as well as the movie’s cinematography, soundtrack, sound design, and costume design. The American Film Institute named the movie as one of the top ten films of 2019. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie had an average rating of 7.9/10. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times described it as “a brilliant and sometimes outrageously fantastic mash-up of real-life events and characters with pure fiction”.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Is Not Available In All Regions
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was also available on Netflix but in limited regions. Currently, Netflix has removed the movie from many popular libraries, including Netflix USA, UK, and Japan. However, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood still is accessible on the platform in 4 countries Canada, France, Israel, and Russia. In the United Kingdom, the movie is available to buy or rent on Sky Store, Chili, and Rakuten TV online.