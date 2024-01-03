Hollywood and the music industry share a symbiotic relationship, working in tandem to bring both new and forgotten tracks to the mainstream. Television shows and films have become excellent platforms for artists to showcase their latest material. Whether it’s through a scene in a movie or a song featured in the soundtrack of a TV series, these mediums provide a wide audience to discover and appreciate music.
Moreover, the interplay between Hollywood and the music industry goes beyond mere exposure; they often intertwine storylines that depict the lives of musicians, whether real or fictional. Biopics and TV shows about musicians bring the world of music to the big screen, sparking an even greater interest in the industry. This harmonious connection between Hollywood and the music industry serves to elevate the experience for audiences, making it a dynamic relationship that continues to thrive. So, here is our pick of the top 5 TV shows about music.
5. Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six is a captivating show that revolves around the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band. The story is told through a series of interviews with band members and those close to them, giving a unique behind-the-scenes style perspective. However, the real core of the plot revolves around the enigmatic singer, Daisy Jones, whose raw talent and enigmatic charm captures the attention of the band’s leader, Billy Dunne.
As the band begins to skyrocket to fame and success, tensions rise and egos clash within the group, bringing them to the brink of a breakup. The show masterfully captures the passions, conflicts, and rollercoaster journey of a band vying for greatness. Its fast rise to triumph can be accredited to its eclectic ensemble of talented actors who bring the characters to life, including Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, and an impressive supporting cast that includes Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and many others. After the show aired in August 2023, Lauren Neustadter, the executive producer of the series, hinted to Variety that ideas for season 2 are in discussion.
Watch Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video
4. Dave
Dave is a captivating musical comedy series on Hulu that revolves around the life of a neurotic, mid-20s suburbanite named Dave (Dave Burd). Fueled by an unwavering belief in his own talent, Dave is convinced that he’s destined to become one of the greatest rappers of all time. Despite lacking street credibility and facing constant skepticism from those around him, Dave embarks on a quest to prove his rap skills to the world. The show ingeniously blends humor and music as Dave navigates the challenges of the music industry, relationships, and self-discovery. With a dazzling mix of eccentric characters, sharp writing, and hilarious moments, Dave immerses viewers in the chaotic and comedic journey of a young artist determined to make his mark on the rap scene. The Hulu series landed in 2020 and has run for 3 seasons so far.
3. Atlanta
Atlanta is a groundbreaking series that captivated audiences from its inception in 2016 until its remarkable conclusion in 2022. The show charts the life of Earnest “Earn” Marks, played by the phenomenal lead star Donald Glover, as he navigates the vibrant and complex music scene in Atlanta. What sets Atlanta apart from other series is the profound beauty that lies within its casting of Glover, a real-life superstar rapper known by his stage name Childish Gambino. While playing a fictional character, Glover seamlessly channels his undeniable presence in the music industry onto the screen, thereby attracting massive audiences.
Glover’s exceptional talent as an actor and musician combined with his transcendent charisma helped elevate the series to an unprecedented level of success. Furthermore, since his iconic portrayal in Atlanta, Glover has blossomed into an even bigger superstar, solidifying his status as a powerhouse in both the acting and music realms. In February 2024, Glover will forefront the Prime Video series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
2. Flight of the Conchords
Despite only running for two seasons, Flight of the Conchordsis one the best TV Shows about music. The series has continued to grow, reach new audiences and expand on its cult status. The iconic series follows the real-life musical duo, Flight of the Conchords. However, their characters are only loosely based on themselves, therefor, keeping their first names, Bret and Jemaine, intact. The plot of the show focuses on the two best friends and bandmates, who travel from New Zealand to New York with the hopes of breaking into the music industry. With the help of Murray (Rhys Darby), a New Zealand consulate worker / makeshift band manager, the duo embark on a plethora of hilarious odysseys.
Their uproarious escapades and hijinks are carried by a soundtrack of the band’s real-life songs. However, each song skillfully weaves into the episode’s themes and plot points through its lyrics. What sets the series apart is its sketch-like comedy moments in between the series’ standard two tracks per episode formula. Along the way, they encounter many zany characters of New York, including a crazed fan (or stalker) called Mel. After the show ended in 2009, both Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement have gone on to many massive projects. Clement has starred in acclaimed movies like Men in Black 3 and Avatar: The Way of Water. However, McKenzie has stayed in the background somewhat, winning an Oscar for his original song for The Muppets in 2012.
Watch Flight of the Conchords on Max
1. Glee
Although it is not one of the highest rated TV shows about music on this list, Glee is undeniably the one that has left the biggest mark on pop culture. The immensely popular television show enthralled audiences from 2009 to 2015, and continues to carry its legacy to this day. The series delved into the lives of a diverse group of high school students, forming a glee club as a way to express themselves through music and celebrate their shared love for singing. Combining elements of comedy, drama, and musical performances, Glee struck a chord with viewers worldwide, resonating through its relatable characters and heartfelt narrative arcs.
However, one of the most significant contributions of Glee is undoubtedly its revival of the classic song “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Originally performed by Journey, the show’s rendition not only brought the timeless track back into the limelight but imbued it with a newfound energy and relevance. Through Glee‘s infectious enthusiasm, the series managed to spark a resurgent love for this iconic anthem, solidifying its place in pop culture history.