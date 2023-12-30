5 Exciting Netflix TV Shows Debuting in 2024

Netflix added nine million subscribers in the last quarter of 2023, so while there is now an oversaturation of streaming sites giving them a run for their money, Netflix still seems to be at the top. The streaming giant is expected to spend more money creating new content even though they canceled more shows in 2023, like fan favorites Shadow and Bone, Fate: The Winx Saga, Inside Job, and Lockwood & Co.
But with new shows like the live-action adaptation of One Piece being a success in the United States and Japan, with the right shows scheduled for 2024, the company could see an increase in revenue despite the increased subscription prices. 2023 had a fantastic selection of Netflix movies and new TV shows like Beef and The Fall of the House of Usher, so fans are in for a treat with all the latest shows premiering in 2024. Here are the top 5 most anticipated Netflix shows debuting in 2024!
1. Griselda – January 25th
After over ten seasons on the ABC hit series Modern Family, actress Sofia Vergara is taking a darker role in the upcoming crime and drama series Griselda. After the success of Narcos and its spinoff, Narcos Mexico, the team decided to dramatize the life of another famous cartel leader, Griselda Blanco. As expected from this crime drama from the producers behind Narcos, fans should expect an action-packed series with moments of tension and high stakes. When a talented cast, drugs, money, and family are involved, there is always betrayal lurking in the corner. This biopic miniseries will also focus on her devotion as a mother and what she is willing to do for her family. The series will only feature six episodes.
2. Avatar the Last Airbender – February 22nd
One of the most anticipated series of 2024 is the Netflix live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon hit series Avatar: The Last Airbender. With how poorly critics and fans received The Last Airbender movie, this 2024 series has a huge responsibility to deliver a masterpiece on their shoulders. And so far, with the teaser trailer, casting choices, and images released for the upcoming Netflix series, they seem to be doing a good job. The first season is based on the first book and won’t start with Aang getting out of his 100-year sleep like the animated series and movie did. With several expected changes, fans are in for a ride. With the creators of the original series, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, involved in this live-action series, there is hope that it will be the most faithful to the source material that fans loved so much.
3. Fool Me Once – January 1
A thriller fans are excited about is the Harlan Coben drama Fool Me Once. The series follows Maya Stern, who is supposedly killed in a horrific robbery. The only problem is he appears in her nanny cam a few days later. But how is this possible if he is dead? With this thriller releasing on New Year’s Day, viewers are in for a psychological trip as Stern investigates what’s happening in her home and whether her husband is dead or alive. The police are also investigating what happened with DS Sami Kielce, the lead detective, who is concealing secrets of his own. The series will have several twists and turns to keep viewers hooked and wondering about the big mystery.
4. The Brother’s Sun – January 4
The Brother’s Sun is an exciting, action-packed comedy series expected to be one of Netflix’s best series in 2024. The series stars the talented heroine Michelle Yeoh, and fans will see more of her combat skills on-screen again. With a talented Asian cast and writers’ room, this Netflix original series is bound to break several stereotypes while putting representation at the forefront. The series will delve deep into this family surrounded by crime with a focus on Charles Sun, whose father, the leader of the Jade Dragons has just been murdered. Sun is on a mission to protect his father’s legacy.
5. 3 Body Problem – March 21
From the producers of Game of Thrones comes a fictional historical drama based on a novel of the same name by Liu Cixin. According to the books, the series will be about Ye Wenjie, who witnessed her father’s brutal murder during the revolution and was later conscripted into the military in the 60s for her scientific prowess. The sci-fi aspect comes in when humanity faces its greatest threat from an alien invasion because of a decision made by scientists in the 60s. From the premise, this series could be earth-shattering for sci-fi lovers in 2024.
