Why Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Looks Great

It’s finally here. After much anticipation and some worry, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of the animated classic, Avatar: The Last Airbender, which will officially premiere on February 24, 2024. When the series was announced in 2018, there was so much excitement over getting a proper live-action adaptation of the beloved classic.
Avatar: The Last Airbender received a huge resurgence when it first popped up on Netflix. Then Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino left the project due to creative differences. As you can imagine, there’s a cause for concern because audiences have been previously burned by another live-action Avatar adaptation. But despite the creators jumping ship, the production photos looked amazing. However, the trailer finally put the upcoming series in full motion, and it already surpasses the M. Night Shyamalan feature. This doesn’t mean that the adaptation isn’t bad as we have yet to see the final product, but all signs point to an incredible re-imaging of the series.
The Iconic Visuals Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Seemed Ripped Directly From The Television Show
From the iceberg that contained Avatar Aang to the imagery of Ba Sing Se, the Netflix adaptation has fully captured the world of the animated series. Granted, some of the CGI looks a bit wonky, but it’s a minor nitpick as everything else looks perfect. The biggest element that the series needed to get right (other than the story and characters of course) was the spirit of Avatar: The Last Airbender. It was originally rumored that Konietzko and DiMartino also left the project due to budgetary reasons. Avatar is a rich and colorful world, but it’s not surprising that it’s an expensive one to replicate.
Even if that’s the case here, what the creators have done for the mini-series is made sure to remind fans why this was such a magical place to join when it first debuted in 2005. The imagery of fire when Lord Ozai appears, or even the brief glimpse of bending showcases that the showrunner understands the mythology of The Last Airbender and is playing within the rules that Konietzko and DiMartino created.
The Culture Of The Series Seems Respected
What made the original series so compelling was the different cultures that were explored. The Water Tribe and The Earth Kingdom weren’t the same. Neither were any of the tribes that Aang and the gang traveled through. But the people within the Avatar world weren’t different because of the city that they lived in. Everyone had their personalities and characteristics that were defined by the tribe they belonged to.
We don’t hear any dialogue from the characters in the current trailer, so that stance can easily change. However, the visuals of the characters helped paint the picture of their personality. In the brief shot of Zuko, his face displays the emotional turmoil that he was dealing with in the first couple of chapters of the series. Lord Ozai looks like the tyrannical monster that was masterfully portrayed in the series. The fire visual from behind certainly helps. Admittedly, Sokka looks a bit too serious, but again, this was just a teaser that didn’t allow the actors to fully showcase their character’s distinct personalities. All the pieces of the puzzle are there, and hopefully, the actors can bring the iconic characters to life with their performances.
The Bending
We don’t get many action scenes in the teaser. In fact, we don’t get a full-blown action sequence at all. The key thing about Avatar: The Last Airbender is the incredible action throughout the series. However, there are small glimpses that lean in a positive direction. Zuko’s movement displaying his fire abilities is a good signal that the creators here studied the choreography of the animated series and not only focused on the fighting but the key movements that made benders a distinct character to each of the main cast.
Of course, the fighting could end up being terrible as we didn’t get a full action sequence here. But given the fact that M. Night Shyamalan had the Earth Kingdom warriors do some silly dance to move a single rock, there doesn’t seem to be anything that matches that level of embarrassment in the Netflix series. Despite initial concerns, the Netflix series looks incredible thus far.
