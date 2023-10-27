Underwater Movie: A Deep Dive into the Abyss

Underwater (2020) was the last film released by 20th Century Fox before the studio revamped itself with a new name – 20th Century Studios. The American sci-fi horror-thriller exudes great tension as Norah Price (Kristen Stewart) and her teammates watch their mission on the Kepler 822 turn into a nightmare. Set 11,000 meters under the sea, the movie follows a crew of underwater researchers from a sea drilling company who encounter a deadlier problem while trying to get to safety after a natural disaster hits their facility.
With a sad but meaningful ending, Underwater left moviegoers wondering if there will be a second installment. Regardless, the film’s underwhelming box office performance might have a big say in the future of the promising franchise. Underwater didn’t just underperform at the box office but received mixed reviews upon its release. Taking a deep dive into the abyss of the murky bottom of the Mariana Trench will throw more light on the William Eubank-directed film.
Dissecting The Underwater Movie Plot
Set in the year 2050, Underwater revolves around Tian Industries’ research and drilling facility located seven miles below the surface of the sea. The facility which sits at the bottom of the Mariana Trench is struck by a strong earthquake that destroys part of it, leaving a devastated crew to find their way to the escape pod bay. Mechanical engineer Norah Price and her colleagues, Rodrigo and Paul, meet up with Captain Lucien, biologist Emily Haversham, and engineer Liam Smith to plan their way to the surface as most of the pods were already deployed.
While the crew strives to survive the damage caused by the earthquake by getting to Roebuck 641 for safety, they discover a more dangerous threat – a humanoid creature hungry for blood. Price, Haversham and Smith make it to Roebuck 641 but discover the creatures’ nest on the ceiling. A failed attempt to sneak by results in a battle with the creatures and when the trio finally reach the escape pods, only two are functional. Price sacrificed her life to save the others by convincing them to take the pods and launching Roebuck’s nuclear core to cause a massive explosion, killing the creatures and seemingly herself.
Cast and Character Analysis
Aside from the sea monsters, Underwater has several heavy hitters on the cast and character list. Kristen Stewart leads the cast as Norah Price, the mechanical engineer of the Kepler 822. The captain of the Kepler 822, Captain Lucien is played by French award-winning actor Vincent Cassel. Other cast members are Jessica Henwick as Emily Haversham, John Gallagher Jr. as Liam Smith, Mamoudou Athie as Rodrigo Nagenda, and T.J. Miller as Paul Abel. There are suggestions for a cast expansion if an Underwater 2 ever happens.
Production Details
Apparently, the cast didn’t realize how tasking filming would be until it actually began. According to Kristen Stewart who is not just afraid of swimming but claustrophobic as well, filming Underwater was scary and horrific. Most of the filming was done in the water with the cast and crew members wearing heavy 100 lb. scuba suits that make movement hard.
Principal production commenced in late March 2017 with Stewart, Miller, and Henwick on the cast list. In April, Vincent Cassel, Mamoudou Athie, and John Gallagher Jr. joined the cast. Gunner Wright was revealed to be part of the cast after filming was concluded in May. The film was released in cinemas across the United States on January 10, 2020, followed by a release in the UK on February 7, 2020.
Underwater Ending Explained
Underwater ends with many questions in the air with Smith and Haversham emerging as the only survivors. Price seemingly annihilated the sea monsters but may not survive the blast. Perhaps the most shocking part, the owners of Tian Industries are apparently aware of the threats under the sea and try to keep the word out of media attention by suppressing Smith and Haversham’s interviews. They are more willing to explore the sea further by expanding their drilling project in the dangerous Mariana Trench. This arguably sets up a sequel.
Audience Reception and Box Office Performance
Released alongside Like a Boss, Just Mercy, and 1917, Underwater got mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Rotten Tomatoes gave it an approval rating of 48% based on 221 reviews and an average rating of 5.30/10. The site summarized the plot as provoking a strong sense of déjà vu. The reviews didn’t get any better on other websites and among audiences. However, it was nominated for Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature at the Visual Effects Society Awards. Finishing seventh at the box office, Underwater was a box office bomb with total earnings of $40.9 million against its $50–80 million budget.