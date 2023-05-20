6 MCU Roles Happiest Season’s Kristen Stewart Could Play

Kristen Stewart had a rough start to her career thanks to her involvement in one of the most maligned vampire franchises in recent memory. But despite the jokes and memes, Stewart has proven herself to be an accomplished actress, with an incredible amount of range. From Comedies to dramas to cosmic horror creature features, her talent has shone again and again.
With that in mind, it’s well past time she joined the MCU. Even with over 30 films at the time of this article’s publication, there are still plenty of characters that haven’t been adapted yet. Here’s just a few of the heroes from the annals of Marvel canon that an actress like Kristen Stewart could knock out of the park.
Singularity
Starting with the elephant in the room, Kristen Stewart has an unjust reputation for being wooden on screen due to the poor writing and direction of the Twilight films. If she wanted to lean into that perception but actually do something interesting with it, she’d make a great Singularity. A bubble universe granted sentience by unknown means, Singularity is able to teleport, create portals, fly, and even time travel, making her one of the most powerful figures not just in the all-female team A-Force, but in the entire Marvel cosmology. But balancing that, her personality is distant, cold, and naive; as an entire universe, her perception of reality is so different from humans she has a hard time relating. The Twilight aloofness she’s known for would work perfectly on a character that actually calls for it.
Sue Storm
Fantastic Four has been teased both in D23 announcements and with Reed Richards appearing in Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness. Sue Storm is a tough character to get right in the best of circumstances, and previous Fantastic Four movies were far from hits. This being the third attempt (technically the fourth, but the first was a desperate attempt to hold on to film rights), Marvel needs to get this right and cast actors who can bring pathos to it. Seeing the way Kristen Stewart navigated family dynamics in the Happiest Season, she’d be a fantastic addition to Marvel’s First Family.
Magik
Magik has appeared on screen before (played by the outstanding Anya Taylor Joy) in 2020’s New Mutants. But the film was plagued with issues from the outset, was delayed for years, and released to a less than lukewarm reception. As one of the most fascinating X-Men characters (a sorceress and demoness with a mischievous attitude masking a deeply traumatized soul), Magik is a good choice for a character to include as the Mutants make their way into the MCU proper, but recast through multiverse shenanigans to create a separation from a previous box office bomb. Stewart’s done plenty of action and dramatic roles, so combining them should be a cakewalk for her.
Rogue
Now that the X-Men are making more MCU appearances, one of the classic inclusions, Rogue, should be expected. If Marvel decides not to go with the more obscure Magik, Stewart would be more than equipped to tackle the complex emotional turmoil of the mutant nobody can touch. With super strength, flight, and a bevy of other powers she’s accidentally (or intentionally) siphoned from other heroes and villains, Rogue would be a fun stretch for an actress of Stewart’s caliber. And if Marvel takes the bold direction of having her steal Captain Marvel‘s powers like she does in the comics, it would be a tense and emotional moment that needs a strong hand at the wheel.
Black Cat
Spider-Man has now had three solo films in the MCU and several cameos in others, so it’s a little surprising Spidey’s best frenemy hasn’t appeared on the big screen yet. Felicia Hardy is an expert thief who has fought with and against the wall-crawler many times over the years. Spry, sly, and as quippy as Peter Parker, Black Cat isn’t too far off from the role she played in Charlie’s Angels. Stewart can also pull off a great deal of physicality, which she’d certainly need while flipping around as the world’s greatest cat burglar.
Moonstone
In spite of a polarizing solo debut, Captain Marvel has a sequel in queue, which means her rogue’s gallery is ripe for inclusion in the MCU. And even though the villains for the film have already been announced, Marvel does love to bring in surprise baddies. Enter Karla Sofen, aka Moonstone, Captain Marvel’s primary adversary. Sofen was a renowned psychiatrist specializing in patients who were deeply paranoid and criminally troubled. But rather than help them, she delighted in manipulating them and deepening their mental illnesses. This eventually led her to a patient in possession of a powerful Kree artifact. She psychologically tortured him, poisoned him, then stole it, becoming Moonstone. Kristen Stewart has been the rough and manic Joan Jett, and [SPOILERS FOR UNDERWATER] escaped the mind-shattering presence of Cthulhu, Moonstone would be a fantastic role for such a gifted performer if Kristen Stewart were to join the MCU.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!