4 Major Character Developments After ‘The White Lotus’

1. Jennifer Coolidge Triumphs with Golden Globe and Emmy Wins
Following a memorable portrayal of the eccentric Tanya McQuoid in Mike White’s The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge has been basking in the glow of critical acclaim. Her character, a wealthy and lonely woman grappling with personal demons, brought both humor and depth to the series. Coolidge’s performance earned her the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a series, further cementing her status as a standout talent. In her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude towards Mike White for casting her in such a transformative role.
Her journey with the show reached a crescendo in the episode “Arrivederci”, which became her Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This particular episode not only showcased Coolidge’s range but also marked the end of her character’s tumultuous arc. Despite the dramatic exit of Tanya McQuoid in Season 2, which likely precludes her return for a third season, Coolidge’s work continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike. Her wins at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Emmys highlight the impact of her portrayal within Mike White’s universe.
2. Show Alumni Garner Acclaim and Nominations
The success of The White Lotus has not only been a win for its fans but also for its talented cast members who have received numerous accolades. Jennifer Coolidge’s back-to-back Emmy nominations and subsequent win is a testament to her skillful depiction of Tanya McQuoid’s layered personality. This recognition marks an important milestone in her career, being the only two Emmy nods she has garnered thus far.
Not to be outdone, Natasha Rothwell, who played the diligent spa-manager Belinda, was honored with an Emmy nomination for her work in Season 1. The ensemble cast of Season 2 also took home the award for outstanding performance at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. These accolades reflect the ensemble’s ability to capture and convey Mike White’s nuanced storytelling through their compelling performances.
Coolidge’s continued success underscores the show’s ability to shine a spotlight on its actors’ talents. Having racked up multiple trophies, including the prestigious Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and a Golden Globe, Coolidge serves as an inspiration to her peers and a beacon of excellence within the industry.
3. Natasha Rothwell Explores New Horizons
After captivating audiences as Belinda, Natasha Rothwell has been venturing into new creative territories. Known for her roles in projects like Saturday Night Live, Wonder Woman, and Love, Simon, Rothwell has demonstrated versatility across various genres. Her portrayal of Belinda showcased an overworked spa manager whose calm exterior belied an inner turmoil.
Rothwell’s performance was not only critically acclaimed but also resonated deeply with viewers who empathized with Belinda’s quest for recognition and professional fulfillment. As she moves forward with new ventures, Rothwell carries with her the experience and acclaim from her time on The White Lotus, promising exciting developments in her burgeoning career.
4. Jon Gries Embarks on Fashion Endeavors
Jon Gries, who portrayed Greg Hunt, husband to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, has taken his talents beyond the screen and onto the runway. At 65 years young, Gries graced the catwalk at Eckhaus Latta’s fashion show for their fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The event showcased Gries in a new light, highlighting his versatility and willingness to embrace new challenges.
The actor known for his role in Men in Black donned a mohair-style sweater and beige pants while delivering his best smize on February 11. This unexpected turn on the runway at Essex Market on New York City’s Lower East Side adds another layer to Gries’ multifaceted career post-The White Lotus.
Gries’ foray into fashion is indicative of how roles in successful shows like Mike White’s can open up new avenues for actors to explore their talents and interests in different realms.