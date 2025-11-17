“One Orange Braincell”: 50 Times Ginger Cats Proved Just How Hilariously Unpredictable They Really Are (New Pics)

If you’re a cat lover or just someone in need of a good laugh, the subreddit ‘One Orange Braincell’ should be right up your alley. Dedicated to fluffy and adorable feline gingers, it’s full of endearing derpy moments.

However, despite the subreddit’s name, it’s not just a collection of dumb cats doing silly things. Rather, it’s a celebration of all orange cats and the quirky and lovable behaviors they exhibit.

From freezing when something is placed on their head to having the time of their life with a simple string, these cats are a blast to be around and can brighten up your day even through the internet. (But then again, can’t they all?)

Even though the furballs in these pictures might not appear to be the smartest, who doesn’t have their moments? So continue scrolling to meet them!

#1 I Just Realized Nugget Has An Upvote On His Chest

Image source: RandyBeaman

#2 10 Months Old And Still Needs His Emotional Support Carrots

Image source: PrincessOake

#3 Our Braincell Absolutely Loves These Little Mice Toys So I Got A Whole Box For Her Birthday (11) Last Week. I Dumped Them In A House On Her Tree She Never Uses & Found Her Like This Last Night

Image source: LilacOpheliac

#4 A Cat Had 4 Kittens At The Landfill I Work It. The Mom Left And Took 3 With Her, This Little Guy Was Left Behind. After A Week Of Leaving Food And Water For Him I Found Him His Forever Home

Image source: pheret87

#5 Awoken At Five Am By Purring For No Reason

Image source: life_inabox

#6 Just Brought Home This Senior Orange Boy – Meet Kenneth!

Image source: confusednazgul

#7 He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel

Image source: AgentGravitas

#8 Trying To Eat A Bee Gets You The Cone Of Shame And A Swollen Schnoz

Image source: iowafarmboy2011

#9 This Is Kevin. He Regularly Sits Like This While We Watch TV

Image source: pleuritic_chest_pain

#10 He Always Tries To Lie On Top Of The Eggs, So We Put Ping Pong Balls In The Egg Carton

Image source: mercurio_liquido

#11 My Loud, Snaggletooth’d, Single Brain Cell, Almost 17 Year Old Floof~

Image source: T-I-Double-Ta-Erps

#12 Orange Cat

Image source: NoFaceQueen

#13 See Our Gremlin In His Natural Habitat: Proudly Strutting Around After Getting Into Office Supplies And Sticky-Noting His Own Butt

Image source: SecretlyVoldemort

#14 Tiger Being Orange

Image source: chaosgirl93

#15 Nothing Going On In There. Not Even Elevator Music

Image source: some_disclosure

#16 This Is Noodle. He Thinks His Void Brother’s Antibiotic Eye Drops Are A Special Treat, So Now I Have To Give Him His Own Pretend Eye Drops 2 Times A Day

Image source: sockowl

#17 My Girls Got Spayed Today And Once Their Surgery Suits Were On, They Didn’t Recognize Each Other

Image source: Bigrivet

#18 This Is Gus Gustopher Gustopherson

Image source: seriicis

#19 The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter

Image source: booksandcatlover

#20 Does Begging For The Braincell Help?

Image source: Laney20

#21 Such A Cute Weirdo

Image source: crpohl54

#22 He’s Rossini And Everybody Love Him. He Sleeps In The Stores Of The City Where I Live (Rovigo, Italy) And Everybody Respect And Welcome Him. Someone Regularly Feed Him And Take Cares Of Him But He Don’t Have An Owner

Image source: Feef00

#23 After Crying To Be Allowed Outside For Hours, Melon Learned Snow Is, In Fact, Cold And Wet

Image source: abigailandcooper

#24 He Thinks He’s An Ornamental Statue. Very Inconvenient When The TV Is On

Image source: No_Post8064

#25 High As A Kite After An Mri (Which Neither Confirmed Nor Denied The Presence Of The Braincell, But Thankfully Did Deny The Existence Of Any Malignant Braincells)

Image source: rosewalker42

#26 My Orange Got Scared Of Movers And Decided This Was The Place To Hide

Image source: Vicious-Worm

#27 Still No Braincell For Ron But He’s Still Smiling

Image source: PsySam89

#28 Adoption Picture vs. Now. Connection To The Braincell Didn‘T Improve Since Adoption But I Like To Think She‘S Happier. Meet Sadira!

Image source: Red_Wine_Vinegar

#29 Took Dingus To The Vet Yesterday For His Annual Checkup And He Went And Hid, Can Anyone Help Find Him Or The Braincell?

Image source: LEGOjon96

#30 Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly

Image source: TheNutMasterGod

#31 Who Else Has Child Locks On Cabinets Because “The Cat”

Image source: Curbob

#32 Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell

Image source: NecessaryFlamingo620

#33 Filtered Water From A Pet Fountain – No. Chair Water – Yes

Image source: Irish-king

#34 Unsurprisingly These Men Do Not Have The Braincell

Image source: niphaea

#35 This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production

Image source: Ninicoon

#36 Trust Me… He’s Orange

Image source: odin-ish

#37 Caesar Got By On Looks And Charm Alone. I Don’t Think He Ever Got The Brain Cell In All 15 Years Of His Life

Image source: my-cat-cant-cat

#38 A Visualization Of The One Orange Brain Cell Floating Around My Cat’s Head

Image source: Baller_McSavage

#39 Does Raising The Antenna Improve Brain Cell Reception?

Image source: wigglecat

#40 Can’t Understand What’s Stopping Him

Image source: Jjiyeon18

#41 Tyler Waiting Patiently For The Brain Cell

Image source: Stripes-and-Plaid

#42 We Demand Food Father

Image source: ScenicHwyOverpass

#43 You Can Almost See Damon Under Leo

Image source: orangecatmom

#44 Thought Y’all Might Appreciate My Creature. Five Years And Still Not A Single Turn With The Brain Cell

Image source: fakesnakes910

#45 All Hail Orange Cats

Image source: catmanslim

#46 He Just Straight Up Passed Out Like This… He Didn’t Move For Almost An Hour

Image source: hollowXchain

#47 Before My First Orange, I Thought Y’all Were Mean

Image source: Glad-Sector-2870

#48 And There Is One Missing In The Photo

Image source: Lulujujuju

#49 His Balls Got Deleted Today, Will He Be Okay?

Image source: faeeebs

#50 This Is Moose. He Has Never Had, Nor Will He Probably Ever Need, The Brain Cell

Image source: VisceralMonkey

