Hey Pandas, Share Examples Of Service Workers Going Above And Beyond For Their Customers (Closed)

#1
Went on a ferry with our students. Asked the kitchen staff for a small cake as it was the birthday of one of our students.
Ended up getting a super professional cake that probably wouldn’t have been cheap had we had to pay for it. Thanks, dear Princess Seaways staff people! :)
#2
When I was a lot younger, I went to Not Your Average Joes a lot, and I always ordered the same thing: a pizza with black olives. They happened to be out one time, and the manager went to the store to buy us olives for my pizza.
