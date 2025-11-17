Woman Makes Sure The New Purse Check Rule At Work Makes Her Boss Very Uncomfortable

Workplace rules help to make sure it runs like a well-oiled machine. However, they might also be the cause of employee dissatisfaction, which is why it’s important to make sure they’re legit and implemented correctly.
Redditor u/XxLuceWaynexX told the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community about the new purse check rule at work. The employee didn’t mind the rule itself; however, she wasn’t happy with the way the check was carried out. That resulted in her making it equally as bad, if not worse, for the boss themselves.
Some workplace rules might make the employee’s life harder than it has to be
This woman maliciously complied to a new rule at work and made her boss as uncomfortable as she was
Employee theft results in billions of dollars in losses every year, encouraging companies to conduct bag searches
Even though newly implemented in the OP’s workplace, the purse check rule is not unheard of. Seeking to prevent theft, some employers have policies allowing them to check the employees’ belongings before they exit the premises. However, as pointed out by CyQuest Business Solutions, employees must be properly informed about such policies in advance. CyQuest also emphasized that such checks should be conducted in a non-discriminatory way.
The OP didn’t believe any of the co-workers would steal from their workplace; however, fears of employee theft are not completely unfounded. Zippia revealed that it adds up to a loss of 50 billion US dollars annually and affects nearly 95% of the businesses in the US. This might seem less surprising, considering that as much as 75% of employed people admit to have stolen from their company at least once.
If not executed properly, bag searches can lead companies to trouble
Chron pointed out that retail businesses typically conduct bag searches when shrinkage—loss of inventory due to errors, shoplifting, employee theft, and similar causes—escalates to dangerous levels. It suggested that such searches might be viewed as reasonable until such losses diminish. Instances of unreasonable bag searches, however, that might invade the employee’s privacy, can lead to trouble, such as complaints or even lawsuits against the company.
As reported by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), there have been lawsuits filed by employees uncontent with the way inspections were conducted. Such big names as Nike and Converse have reportedly had to deal with such troubles, as their employees weren’t happy about spending time off-clock because of exit inspections.
People in the comments under the OP’s post also noted that bag searches should be conducted while the employee is still clocked in. And even though in the cases of Nike and Converse, the court determined that “up to 10 minutes per day may be uncompensated”, as reported by the SHRM, the lengthy search in the redditor’s workplace seemingly might have exceeded such limits.
Be that as it may, time spent on the purse check wasn’t the only problem, as the OP wasn’t fond of the boss going through her belongings in front of the customers. Consequently, she found a way to make it as—if not more—awkward for the superior herself; and redditors in the comments had plenty of suggestions on how to continue her act of malicious compliance.
Redditors shared their thoughts and ideas in the comments, the OP replied some of them
