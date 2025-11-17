Hey Pandas, What Was The Scariest Thing You’ve Witnessed Or Had Happen To You? (Closed)

It could be a murder and/or supernatural events.

#1

I was asleep one Christmas night and I woke up from a deep sleep for like no reason my door was cracked just enough for some light to shine on this Christmas bear I had on my desk next to my door and it started to move towards the light and I froze then this like shadow hand with what looked like it had long nails slid its hand and grab the bear making it fall to the floor, I watched it fall and I also watched it slowly like really slowly get pulled through the crack in the door and my door opened a little more then slammed shut, so I covered my head and couldn’t sleep for a few hours, I was shaking. I was like 10 and I never forgot it.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
