Which “Community” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Since its premiere in 2009, Community has remained a favorite among many; amassing a cult following of dedicated fans. With Dan Harmon (the co-creator of Rick and Morty) at the helm, it’s no wonder this show had six successful seasons; five on NBC and one streaming-only season release. With stellar performances from seasoned greats like Chevy Chase and John Oliver to relative newcomers (at the time) Alison Brie and Donald Glover; this show is the blueprint for many NBC comedies that followed it. So which of these kooks represents your sign? Let’s find out!
Aries – Troy Barnes
There’s no denying it Aries, you’re a star. Much like Troy, people are naturally drawn to your energy and attitude. While your fire sign tendencies (impatience, immaturity, and caring too much about your image) can sometimes bog down your spirits, you always end up realizing what we’ve always known–you’re perfect just the way you are, Aries.
Taurus – Jeff Winger
Taurus, the first word always used to describe your sign is ‘stubborn’. No one has the determination and will of Jeff Winger; even if he may use his natural charm and talents for evil. Like most earth signs, Jeff is a ‘what you see is what you get’ kind of guy, who never beats around the bush. Keep that brutal honesty, Taurus, we need it sometimes!
Gemini – Gene Craig
Oh, Gemini. The duality of your sign means that you’re constantly deciding between different things; it gets you caught up in your own thoughts. As an air sign, you already have a tendency to be overly analytical and critical, so avoid that at all costs. Much like Gene, you can be off the wall (with no outlet for all your creative air sign energy!). Don’t put so much pressure on yourself, Gemini!
Cancer – Shirley Bennett
As one of the only caring souls in this ensemble, it was obvious Shirley was our Cancer. She’s generous, but still firm; motherly, yet protective. As a Cancer, there’s nothing you wouldn’t do in the name of love, and although you are primarily a rule-follower, you’re known to break them if we ask real nice. Thanks for keeping us in touch with our emotions, Cancer.
Leo – Pierce Hawthorne
Pierce is an obvious Leo. He’s everything that all of us complain about Leo’s being; arrogant, self-absorbed, self-advantageous, and aloof to others’ feelings/problems. Although he represents your poorer qualities, your positive traits include charisma, courage, and charm. You’re not afraid to step into the spotlight, Leo, and that’s great; just make sure your audience isn’t captive.
Virgo – Annie Edison
Who else could be our Virgo of this cast but our Adderall-popping overachiever Annie. She represents the great things about your sign; your work ethic, your selflessness, your preparation for any situation. You are really tough on yourself, always striving for perfection, but recognize that perfection is unattainable. Give yourself some space, Virgo, and don’t try too hard.
Libra – Britta Perry
Much like Britta, Libra, you’re a buffering agent. In a room full of psychos and megalomaniacs, you would still manage to find something you all had in common. You’re a master of social disguise, able to fit into almost any social circle, and you’re great at corralling the crazier personalities around you. Keep up that balancing act, Libra, you make it look so easy.
Scorpio – Ben Chang
Scorpio, you saw this one coming. Ben is a mysterious character who keeps a lot to himself. He’s also completely off-the-wall crazy. As a water sign, you have deep swells of emotion, and without proper outlet, you can misdirect that frustration or energy (see any of Ben’s rants to his students). You don’t have to be so intense all the time, Scorpio, so don’t be afraid to relax and let loose!
Sagittarius – Ian Duncan
You can feel like you’re in a constant wind turbine of life events, Sag. You don’t take things too seriously, so when a ton is happening at one time, you can get severely overwhelmed. Like Ian, you have a tendency towards anxiety (with no place or outlet for your high-energy and high-passion attitude). When you learn keen observation, Sag, you’re an unstoppable social animal.
Capricorn – Buzz Hickey
Grizzled, grumpy, and committed; that’s your classic pitfalls, Capricorn. Buzz represents your undying loyalty, having stayed at Greendale for so long. In typical Capricorn fashion, he’s all business on the surface, but there’s a surprising amount of layers if you take time to peel them away. You don’t always have to be in control, Capricorn, it can be nice to give the wheel to someone else for a bit.
Aquarius – Sean Garrity
Of course you would be the drama professor, Aquarius. You’re the most creative of the signs, so your attachment to the arts or crafting things is very natural. Like Sean, you can be extremely serious about things you have a passion for; while still being able to cut loose and have a great time. Use your manipulative tendencies for good, Aquarius, and you’ll never be stopped.
Pisces – Abed Nadir
Pisces, you’re just trying to make it through the day. You are the most natural empath out of the zodiac, so you have a tendency to wear your heart on your sleeve, unafraid to be your most authentic self. You’re not the best at communication or socialization, and like Abed, can have trouble making connections with people. This is just because your mind (as the last and wisest zodiac sign) operates differently than many of the surrounding signs. It’s nothing your caregiving nature can’t fix!