Every New Actor Confirmed For The Wheel Of Time Season 2

The Wheel of Time season 2 will pick up where season 1 left off, but audiences can expect a host of new characters. While the main characters are still central, Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time book series creates an expansive and heavily populated world. So it’s no surprise that there are already new actors confirmed for The Wheel of Time season 2.
One of the reasons for The Wheel of Time Season 1 success was the incredible performances by the cast. Rosamund Pike, who plays the Aes Sedai Moiraine, received particular praise for her portrayal of the powerful and mysterious character. The actors who played Rand, Mat, Perrin, Nynaeve, Egwene, and Lan also received high acclaim for their performances, bringing their characters to life in a way that delighted fans of the books. With the announcement of the new cast members for The Wheel of Time season 2, excitement is building for what promises to be an even more thrilling and action-packed continuation of the story.
Natasha O’Keeffe
Natasha O’Keeffe’s role in The Wheel of Time Season 2 has been kept under wraps, but showrunner Rafe Judkins has hinted that she will be playing one of the most important characters in the series. Natasha O’Keeffe is a British actress known for her roles in various TV shows and films. She first rose to fame with her role in the British drama series Misfits where she played the character of Abbey Smith. O’Keeffe has also appeared in other TV shows such as Peaky Blinders, Strike Back, and Sherlock. In addition to her work on television, O’Keeffe has also appeared in films such as Filth and The Look of Love. Her performance in the latter earned her critical acclaim and established her as a rising star in the industry.
Ceara Coveney
Coveney has joined the cast of The Wheel of Time Season 2 as Elayne Trakand, a powerful channeler of the Green Ajah. Coveney is a rising star in the Irish acting scene, having recently appeared in the TV series Vikings and Bloodlands. She has also had several stage roles in productions at the Abbey Theatre and the Gate Theatre in Dublin. With her talent and experience in both TV and theater, Coveney is sure to bring depth and complexity to the character of Elayne and add a new dynamic to the story.
Dónal Finn
Dónal Finn is set to take on the role of Mat Cauthon in The Wheel of Time Season 2, a character previously played by Barney Harris. Finn is a relative newcomer to the acting world, with a few small TV and film credits to his name. However, his talent and potential have already been recognized, having been selected as one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow in 2020. The recasting of Mat Cauthon with Finn has caused some speculation among fans of the series, as they wonder how Finn will interpret the character and if he will bring something new to the role. Nonetheless, Finn is a talented actor who has been praised for his performances in the past and is sure to bring his own unique style to the character of Mat Cauthon.
Ayoola Smart
Ayoola Smart has been cast as Aviendha, a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel, in The Wheel of Time Season 2. She is known for her performances in several British TV series, including Holby City, The Bill, Silent Witness, and, Doctors. Smart also had a recurring role in the popular Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In addition to her work in television, Smart has also appeared in several theatre productions in London, including Troilus and Cressida at Shakespeare’s Globe and The Importance of Being Earnest at the Vaudeville Theatre.
Maja Simonsen
Maja Simonsen has joined the cast of The Wheel of Time Season 2 in the role of Chiad, a member of the Aiel warrior society. She began her acting career in 2015 and has since appeared in various Danish productions. Simonsen is a rising star in the Danish acting scene, who has appeared in several films and TV shows. She is best known for her roles in the films The King’s Man (2021). Simonsen also appeared in the TV series Treadstone (2019).
Ragga Ragnars
Ragga Ragnars has been cast in the role of Bain in The Wheel of Time Season 2. Ragga Ragnars is an Icelandic actress who has worked in film, television, and theater. She graduated from the Iceland Academy of the Arts in 2003 and went on to work with Iceland’s National Theater, where she appeared in various productions. She later moved to the UK and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. Ragnars has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Vikings, The Last Kingdom, and Fortitude. She is also known for her work on stage, having performed in productions such as The Cherry Orchard and The Seagull.
Jay Duffy
Duffy will play the role of Dain Bornhald, a member of the Children of the Light. He is the son of the popular Irish singer-songwriter and actor Keith Duffy, who is a member of the pop group Boyzone. Jay started his acting career in 2017 with a role in the Irish television series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope. He has also appeared in several short films such as Electric Dreams and Joyriders. In addition to acting, Jay is also a musician and has released his debut single 123 in 2020.
Rima Te Wiata
Te Wiata has been cast as Sheriam Bayanar, a member of the Aes Sedai. Rima Te Wiata is a New Zealand actress and comedian. She started her acting career in the 1980s and is best known for her roles in the films Housebound (2014) and Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016), as well as the TV series The Almighty Johnsons (2011-2013). Te Wiata has also appeared in several theater productions and has worked as a voice actor.
Meera Syal
Syal’s role in The Wheel of Time Season 2 has not been disclosed, but showrunner Rafe Judkins has hinted that it is one of the most important characters in the series. Meera Syal is a British comedian, actress, writer, and playwright. She began her career as a comedian in the 1980s. She is best known for her work on the BBC sitcoms Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42. She has also appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including Doctor Who, Broadchurch, and Yesterday. In addition to her acting career, Syal has written several plays, including Shirley Valentine, which was a hit on London’s West End. She has won numerous awards for her work, including a BAFTA for Goodness Gracious Me and an OBE for services to drama and literature.
