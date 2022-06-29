Home
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn't Know about Meera Syal

Born in England to Indian parents, Meera’s life has been comprised of a variety of experiences – each contributing to the successful performer that many people know and love. Although this may be hard for some people to believe, she has been acting professionally for more than 35 years. During her career, Meera has become an international star and she has done her thing on the big and small screens. Some of Meera’s acting credits include Doctor Strange, The Kumars at No. 42., and The Split. She’s also working on several projects including the upcoming TV series The Devil’s Hour. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Meera Syal.

1. She Is a Formally Trained Actress

Meera has devoted lots of time and effort to perfecting her craft and part of that included going to acting school. Meera studied English and Drama at the University of Manchester. While some feel that drama school is not needed, Meera’s education has certainly paid off for her.

2. She Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience

Meera’s work in front of the camera is what most people know her for. However many people may not realize that she is also very talented from the other side of the camera. The truth is that she’s an all-around storyteller. Meera has earned more than a dozen screenwriting credits during her career and she has also produced a couple of projects.

3. She Is Family Oriented

Meera has always preferred to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, but the fact that she is a family-oriented person is still very clear. She appears to have close relationships with her loved ones and she cherishes all of the time they get to spend together. Her brother, Rajeev Syal, is a journalist who writes for The Guardian.

4. She Loves Nature

Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that mean the most, and that sentiment is probably something Meera would agree with. She has lots of love and appreciation for the beauty of nature and she enjoys being outdoors. She likes doing things such as gardening and going for walks. Those who love being out in nature will probably agree that there’s something about the outdoors that tends to be very calming.

5. She Is a Wife and Mother

Meera’s career isn’t the only thing she has to be proud of. She also has a beautiful family. Meera was married to Shekhar Bhatia from 1989 to 2002. The two had one child together. Meera married actor Sanjeev Bhaskar in 2005 and they also have one child together.

6. She Has Done Voice Work

To say that Meera is multitalented is probably a bit of an understatement. She has proven to be good at just about everything she tries, and that has been a huge contributing factor in her success. She has done a lot of voice work throughout her career. Some of her voice credits include Phineas and Ferb and Tinga Tinga Tales.

7. She Has Nearly 130 Acting Credits

In an industry where the next job is never guaranteed, it’s always amazing to see actors who have managed to stand the test of time – not only in terms of longevity but also in terms of consistency. According to Meera’s IMDB page, she currently has 128 acting credits. This includes voice roles as well as her unreleased projects. If she continues going at the pace she’s been working at, she could very easily reach 200 credits.

8. She Is Also a Singer

I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that Meera is extremely talented. On top of all of the work she’s done as an actress and screenwriter, Meera is also a talented singer. Although she hasn’t released any original music, she has gotten the opportunity to combine her singing skills with her acting. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she has plans to ever release her own music.

9. She Loves Interacting With Her Fans

Meera is very grateful for all of the people that have supported her throughout her career. She loves being able to return the favor whenever she can – especially via social media. It’s fairly common to see her responding to comments from fans on Twitter. There’s no doubt that her fans really love hearing from her.

10. She Is a Published Author

Every time you think Meera can’t possibly get more impressive, she does. She is the author of a book titled Anita and Me which she won an award for. In addition to that, the book has also been added to the reading list for some secondary schools in the United Kingdom.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

