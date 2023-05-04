Why Mat Cauthon Will Be Recast In The Wheel Of Time Season 2

The Wheel of Time was renewed for Season 2 back in May 2021 ahead of its premiere. When the TV show finally returns, one of the main characters will have a new face. A powerful Ta’veren, Matrim “Mat” Cauthon, is one of the main protagonists in the series and was initially played by British actor Barney Harris in Season 1. However, another actor was tapped to play the role in Season 2.
The Wheel of Time is an American high fantasy television series that follows Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) as she searches for the Dragon Reborn. Just like others from his village of Emond’s Field, Mat Cauthon is suspected to be the Dragon Reborn; however, he is not as powerful as Rand al’Thor. As one of the main characters in the series, Cauthon is mostly loved for his steadfastness and loyalty, as well as his derisive attitude towards the noble class. So why was Mat Cauthon recast in The Wheel of Time Season 2?
The Original Actor Left The Show Before Filming Finished
The reason behind Barney Harris’ exit from The Wheel of Time remains unknown and producers of the show never explained the recasting. Harris brought Mat Cauthon to life in season one, joining the rest of the cast members before filming was cut short as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, he was only able to film the first six episodes of the series and didn’t make any appearances in the last two episodes.
Subsequently, the rest of season 1 didn’t see Harris return to the role and his character was excluded to accommodate the actor’s absence. Mat Cauthon only made a brief appearance in Season 1 Episode 8, but the show actually used footage from Episode 5. Ahead of Season 1’s premiere, there were reports in September 2021 that Mat Cauthon will be recast in The Wheel of Time Season 2. However, no official statement was made to quench the concerns of fans about the reason Harris left.
Who Will Play Mat Cauthon In The Wheel Of Time Season 2 And Beyond?
Following Harris’ exit from the role, Irish actor, Dónal Finn was cast to play Mat Cauthon in The Wheel of Time Season 2. While Harris did not return to portray the role for the last two episodes of season 1, Dónal Finn didn’t start from where the previous actor stopped. Finn joined the cast as Mat at the beginning of Season 2 and is expected to continue in the role for the rest of the series.
While filming began for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time in July 2021, rounding up in May 2022, there is no official release date yet as of the time of writing this piece. What is known is that the first episode is titled “A Taste of Solitude” and written by Amanda Kate Shuman. As fans anticipate the debut of Dónal Finn in the second season of the fantasy series, some of his popular works can be seen in Rogue Heroes (2022) and Albion (2020).
